Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    News

    Israel-Hamas Ceasefire and Hostage Release to Begin Friday

    By

    Nov 23, 2023 , , , , ,
    Shir Torem/Reuters

    Thirteen women and children will be released by Hamas on Friday in the first stage of a four-day ceasefire deal, according to negotiators in Qatar.

    The bombing was originally agreed to halt a day sooner—on Thanksgiving in the U.S.—but that was set back by a last-minute hitch, which means northern Gaza was continuing to sustain heavy damage on Thursday.

    “We’ve already been on an emotional rollercoaster for 47 days. Today is no different,” Eyal Kalderon, a cousin of one of the captives, told Agence France-Presse.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

