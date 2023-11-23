Israel-Hamas Ceasefire and Hostage Release to Begin Friday

Shir Torem/Reuters

Thirteen women and children will be released by Hamas on Friday in the first stage of a four-day ceasefire deal, according to negotiators in Qatar.

The bombing was originally agreed to halt a day sooner—on Thanksgiving in the U.S.—but that was set back by a last-minute hitch, which means northern Gaza was continuing to sustain heavy damage on Thursday.

“We’ve already been on an emotional rollercoaster for 47 days. Today is no different,” Eyal Kalderon, a cousin of one of the captives, told Agence France-Presse.

