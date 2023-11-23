People are just realizing there’s a dishwasher feature they never knew about – and it’ll be very handy for holiday parties

A TikToker was shocked by a hack that makes wine glasses fit on a rack

She tried the trick on her own dishwasher after watching the video

Other people were just as shocked to see the hack they didn’t know existed

One woman’s clever dishwasher hack is impressing viewers on TikTok – just in time for the holidays.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the resurfaced 2021 video posted by @hotdogsilly reveals the secret to post-holiday dish stacking.

The young woman filmed herself responding to a video of someone putting a tall wine glass in the dishwasher with the caption: “My whole life is a lie.”

The wine glass that was initially too large to place on the top rack of the dishwasher was able to fit after someone flipped a switch on the side that moved it lower.

She tried to hack her dishwasher and it worked perfectly.

TikTok user @hotdogsilly had a shocking reaction to a dishwasher hack she found on the social media platform, and tried it herself to see if it actually worked

The Irish woman managed to successfully complete the hack. She is a regular TikTok user and currently has over 8,800 followers

Others online couldn’t wait to try out the hack and share their results in the comments section.

One TikTok user wrote: ‘I just tried it and it worked but I don’t know how to get it back there lol.’

“I literally lived in my apartment for 9 months and you changed my life!!!!”, wrote another TikToker.

Some people who were happy to learn about the hack were also angry because they discovered it at the wrong time.

‘I found this out a week after moving into my new house without a dishwasher. Could I have known this sooner?’ one TikToker jokingly asked.

Other TikTok users found the advice helpful, with one even writing that the TikTok has shown her “more useful things” than her own mother.

TikTokers everywhere were shocked by the trick, and many people commenting on the video tried the dishwasher hack themselves

The latest dishwasher hack is for people who want to place tall wine glasses on the top rack. @hotdogsilly tried the trick to see if it worked, and luckily for her, it did

Other dishwasher tricks have been posted by TikTok over the years, some similar to the one in @hotdogsilly’s video

Creative home stylist Liz Amaya came up with a similar trick in 2021 to make room for all her pots and pans in the dishwasher.

All she had to do was lift the top rack of the dishwasher until it clicked into place, making more room on the bottom shelf for her pots and pans.

Another clever dishwasher hack revealed on social media involves the cutlery holder found on most dishwashers.

An Australian woman showed a trick to make more room for plates and bowls by simply moving the cutlery holder aside.

The woman captured a video of herself turning the holder and pushing it against the door before closing the dishwasher.