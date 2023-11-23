Peloton hit with outage during world-record ride attempt on Thanksgiving Day

Peloton’s annual 45-minute Turkey Burn Ride appeared to have crashed during the session.

Peloton

Peloton’s annual 45-minute Turkey Burn Ride appeared to have crashed during the session. Some frustrated Peloton users said on social media they couldn’t join the live session.Peloton’s said the issue was resolved around 11 a.m. ET.

Peloton’s annual Thanksgiving-themed cycling workout seemed to hit a snag Thursday morning.

The fitness company’s Turkey Burn Ride, a 45-minute live bike ride hosted by fitness instructor Robin Arzón, attempted to hit the Guinness World Record for the largest live cycling class.

Instead, the live workout class — part of Peloton’s Thanksgiving series that includes a “Turkey Burn Yoga Flow” and a gratitude meditation — seems to have crashed to the frustration of users.

In turn, some Peloton users went to X, formerly known as Twitter, to point out what seemed like a technical difficulty on the fitness bike’s servers.

“Well, was in the ride & once it started warm up, nothing worked,” one Turkey Burn participant wrote on X. “I could see & hear Robin but the time and metrics were stuck at “class starting soon.” Exited & couldn’t get back in. Very disappointing. This would have been my third live Turkey Burn!”

Other Peloton users said they were unable to join the Turkey Burn Ride for an extended period of time.

“WTF @onepeloton ?! I’ve been trying for over 20 minutes to join @RobinNYC annual Turkey Burn Ride,” one Peloton user wrote on X, alongside a photo of what appears to be the session’s blank loading screen.

Some Peloton users were so frustrated by the inability to join the ride that they questioned why they purchased the exercise bike — starting at a price as low as $995 when bought refurbished— in the first place.

“This is garbage,” a Peloton user who claims he was set to do the Turkey Burn ride wrote on X. “What am I paying for? May as well watch a class on YouTube for free. You suck #peloton.”

“What is the point of paying for a membership and planning your schedule around classes and rides when your service cannot even accommodate?!?!,” a Peloton user commented on the company’s Instagram post regarding the Turkey Burn ride. “Huge fail, Peloton. You need to make this up to customers. This is a consistent problem.”

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent on Thanksgiving morning. An incident report on the company’s website said it was “investigating an issue” with member-facing live classes as of 10:08 a.m. ET — 8 minutes after the session was expected to start.

The incident was marked resolved at 11:07 a.m. ET, per the incident report.

Read the original article on Business Insider