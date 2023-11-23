Cameron Ortis trial: what the jury didn’t hear about the convicted RCMP leaker – National | Globalnews.ca

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A jury has found former RCMP intelligence officer Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of disclosing secrets to targets of police interest in violation of the Security of Information Act.

The verdict came after weeks of testimony from Ortis and current and former national police colleagues.

But there is much more that the jurors didn’t hear.

An affidavit filed in court, evidence from bail proceedings, and a preliminary ruling from the presiding judge (all covered by publication bans until now) reveal that authorities were gravely concerned about Ortis’s next steps.

In the summer of 2019, Ortis was director general of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Coordination Centre, a unit that aimed to track emerging trends of interest to the force.

He assumed the role in 2016 after several years in the RCMP’s Operations Investigation group, which collected and developed highly classified information on terrorist cells, cybercriminals and transnational criminal networks.

Between August 26 and September 11, 2019, police conducted undercover searches of Ortis’ apartment in downtown Ottawa, where they found a laptop with a user folder titled “Batman.”

It contained 400 classified documents related to national security that had been accessed and printed from a computer terminal that allowed access to the Canadian Top Secret Network. The CTSN is a highly classified network that allows information sharing within the Canadian police intelligence community.

Documents were stored by month in subfolders called “Processed” and “Not Processed.” Records classified as “processed” had identifying marks removed and were converted to PDF format using software.

RCMP investigators determined Ortis’ access badge and credentials were used to enter a CTSN terminal room, primarily on weekends, to print documents from October 2018 to February 2019.

On September 12, 2019, the day of Ortis’ arrest, a search warrant was executed allowing for the seizure of devices, documents, to-do lists, handwritten notes and other items from his home.

In a lengthy May 2020 statement in support of an application for an additional search warrant and four production warrants, RCMP Sgt. Jamie Driscoll noted the discovery of a to-do list from September to October 2018 that listed routine tasks including writing a thank-you note and booking a train ticket.

The list also mentioned “The Project,” with notes to “Finish processing” and “Start planning first contact.”

Driscoll said he interpreted this as a reference to Ortis’ “plans to commit the crimes.”

He noted that sometime after August 26, 2019, Ortis added a folder called “First Meeting Files” to Batman’s desktop folder system.

Within the system, Ortis saved a document with images of business cards of two diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa.

“I believe Ortis planned to communicate protected information to one or both of the Chinese officials.”

Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger, the judge in Ortis’s case, would later write in a summary of the Crown’s evidence that the business cards “could be construed as circumstantial evidence that Mr. Ortis was preparing to share classified documents/material with a particular foreigner.” entity.”

Driscoll also gave a hint of the type of material he suspected Ortis might deliver to him.

He wrote that inside the “First Meeting Folder” was an image of a top-secret U.S. National Security Agency document that mentioned the Five Eyes, an intelligence-sharing alliance between Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

“I believe Ortis intended to share the NSA document with someone in a first meeting.”

As a result of these discoveries, Ortis initially faced four additional charges, which were unknown to the jury because Maranger had dismissed them long before the trial began.

The charges alleged that between September 9, 2018 and September 12, 2019, Ortis violated another section of the Information Security Act by accessing, obtaining and retaining information in preparation for a crime.

One of the charges was related to possession of a “device, apparatus or software” linked to the preparation.

At an October 2019 hearing, the Crown opposed bail for Ortis, saying his efforts had increased to “an alarming level.”

Given the belief that he was willing to share information with foreign entities, a prosecutor raised the possibility that Ortis escaped to seek asylum inside an embassy in Ottawa.

Ortis was initially granted bail with strict conditions, but returned to jail following a review of that decision.

As the criminal case progressed, a parallel process developed in the Federal Court to determine whether certain information relevant to the case should be kept secret to avoid endangering national security.

Federal prosecutors notified in June 2020 that confidential or potentially damaging information could be revealed during the Ortis case. That prompted an application to the Federal Court the following month to protect materials that could harm Canada’s security, defense or international relations if revealed.

On the issue of information relevant to the preparatory charges against Ortis, a Federal Court judge concluded that the public interest in not disclosing certain material outweighed the public interest in disclosure, even though the information was of immense importance to Ortis’ ability to respond to the allegations. .

In October 2022, Maranger concluded that keeping this information secret would deny Ortis the opportunity to fully respond to the charges. Therefore, he dismissed the four preparatory charges.

In written reasons that followed in May of this year, Maranger said Ortis had planned to defend himself against these charges by saying that the purpose of printing and classifying the intelligence in Batman’s folder was to eventually make a proposal to senior RCMP executives about how to respond best. to a certain problem or growing threat from a foreign entity, which the judge did not identify.

Key pieces of intelligence would be kept in folders, along with a PowerPoint presentation, briefing notes and strategic background information.

Ortis reportedly told the court that he never intended to communicate this information to a terrorist organization or foreign entity.

Driscoll’s statement reveals that investigators interviewed former RCMP commissioner Bob Paulson, who once had a close working relationship with Ortis, in September 2019. Paulson told them Ortis was a “very competent, professional, intelligent guy , productive and hardworking,” the statement says. .

He adds that Paulson considered Ortis to be discreet, attentive and security conscious, and the former commissioner did not know that he was going outside the scope of his powers.

Driscoll’s statement also says Ortis was interviewed for about eight hours after his arrest. At one point, Ortis said, “I live by my to-do lists.”

“When asked about the consequences, Ortis commented, ‘I foresee the worst,’” according to Driscoll’s account.

During the initial bond hearing, a picture emerged of Ortis as a private person whose parents recently learned he had a 17-year-old son for whom he was paying support.

At trial, the Crown acknowledged that there was no clear motive for the crimes Ortis was alleged to have committed.

But investigators were able to glimpse his state of mind in the weeks after his arrest.

They obtained a warrant to intercept Ortis’ communications from the Ottawa jail following his arrest, and began doing so in early October 2019.

During an Oct. 4 call with someone named Sean, Ortis talked about his future and said everything he had done had been destroyed, according to Driscoll’s statement.

“He talked about starting over and said, ‘I owe everyone an explanation of how I think this happened and what happened.’

“He also said, ‘I will never do this again, I will never dive deep into a career like this, sacrificing my family and friends. What about my own happiness because I’ve been miserable for the last four or five years? “Never again, it’s just not worth it.”