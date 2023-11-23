Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    Black Friday Max streaming deal: New and returning subscribers save 70% off their first six months

    Max is home to shows and movies like “Harry Potter” films, “House of the Dragon,” “Fixer Upper: The Hotel,” and much more.

    Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, is offering a special Black Friday deal for new and returning subscribers. Through November 27, viewers can get their first six months of Max for $2.99 a month, but the deal only applies to the ad-supported version of Max.

    Max plans normally start at $9.99 monthly for the ad-supported version, so the deal offers a 70% savings. Max recently raised its prices, so this is the best introductory deal you can expect, as long as you don’t mind watching a few commercials.

    Commercial-free Max costs $16 a month, and you need to pay $4 more ($20) to watch Max in 4K with no commercials. Annual plans are available, but none are on sale for Black Friday.

    Along with HBO original programming like “Succession” and “House of the Dragon,” Max’s library features shows and movies from Warner Bros, Discovery, Cartoon Network, Studio Ghibli, and more. Max also recently added live-streaming sports from TNT through the B/R sports add-on at no additional cost.

    We’re following multiple Black Friday streaming deals, including discounts on Hulu, Peacock, and Paramount Plus. You can check out our full coverage of the Best Black Friday deals for everything you need.

