Inside the monster Tennessee BUC-EE’S gas station that has 120 pumps, brisket SHRINE, snack counters as far as the eye can see…but nowhere to sit down to eat its treats

Buc-ee gas stations have become a popular phenomenon for Americans who want to fill their gas tank but also grab something tasty for the road.

Here, DailyMail.com takes a look at the world’s largest Buc-ee’s station in Tennessee.

The 71,000-square-foot station in Sevierville features 120 gas pumps, a barbecue counter with a “Texas round-up station” and rows upon rows of beef jerky.

Since opening in June, the East Tennessee location near Dollywood and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has attracted Buc-ee’s fans from across the country, as well as the curious but uninitiated.

“I think this one will put them all to shame,” Kentucky resident Collette told the Washington Post.

Buc-ee’s cute red-shirted beaver mascot, which is so popular that even unauthorized third parties sell them online

“It’s exciting to be the biggest,” said Charlie Creech, general manager of the Sevierville store.

“But I think they deserve to be the biggest because they’re in Texas.”

However, on November 12, the company broke ground on an even larger store in Luling, Texas, a small town about 45 miles south of Austin.

Buc-ees has been around since 1982, when graduate Arch Aplin III opened a gas station in the small town of Lake Jackson, Texas, with the goal of being bigger than its competitors.

Over the next four decades, Buc-ee’s, named after Aplin’s golden retriever, spread across Texas and gained a devoted following for its brisket sandwiches, Beaver Nuggets (sweet corn puffs) and its adorable beaver mascot in a red shirt that is so popular, even unauthorized third parties sell them online.

In 2019, the chain decided to branch out of state and set up a station in Alabama.

The company has since expanded to nearly 50 locations in seven states.

Chian plans to open chains in Virginia, Louisiana, Colorado, Wisconsin, Mississippi and Missouri.

Buc-ee’s has been around since 1982, when graduate Arch Aplin III opened a gas station in the small town of Lake Jackson.

The store is divided into two halves: food and drinks occupy one side and clothing, trinkets, sporting goods and household items occupy the other.

Fans of the store are lovers of the Beaver Nuggets (sweet corn puffs)

The Texas Round-up heralds the arrival of fresh brisket at one of the many food stations.

Every 10 to 15 minutes, a chant plays through the tannoy system at Buc-ee’s for the Texas Round-up

At the 24-hour Sevierville branch, Buc-ee’s has its own roundabout and electric sign directing traffic, plus a 500-space parking lot that sometimes approaches full capacity.

The bathrooms are famous for being clean and convenient, and are even recognized by the app GasBuddy for having top toilets in 2019.

Each stall has a hanging lamp that lights up red or green, depending on availability, just like parking garages.

Every 10 to 15 minutes, a chant goes through the tannoy system at Buc-ee’s for the Texas Round-up.

Some visitors are surprised by the lack of seating at Buc-ee’s, which is deemed unnecessary because passing visitors tend to fill up and then eat in their cars.

The brisket, which is smoked between 12 and 2 hours, also appears in a breakfast taco and alongside turkey and sausage in the chain’s Three Meat Sandwich.

