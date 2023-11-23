The best shopping credit cards for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Small Business Saturday 2023

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The information for the following product(s) has been collected independently by Business Insider: Prime Visa, Chase Freedom Flex℠, U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card, Citi® Double Cash Card, U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards™ Visa Signature® Card. The details for these products have not been reviewed or provided by the issuer.

The busiest shopping season of the year is upon us, and now is the time to prep for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Whether you’re fighting early morning crowds at the mall or bargain hunting online, there will be plenty of saving opportunities to earn the most rewards for your holiday spending.

The choice that often makes the most sense for you will depend on the type of rewards you like to earn as well as any card-linked discounts available to you. If you’re purchasing benefits such as extended warranty and purchase protection.

Without further ado, these are Personal Finance Insider’s pick of the best cards to use for holiday season shopping in 2023.

We’re focused here on the rewards and perks that come with each card. These cards won’t be worth it if you’re paying interest or late fees. When using a credit card, it’s important to pay your balance in full each month, make payments on time, and only spend what you can afford to pay.

Compare the best cards for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Small Business Saturday 2023

Best shopping credit cards for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Small Business Saturday

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and spend often at Amazon or Whole Foods — or both — the Amazon Prime Visa is worth considering. Through December 4, 2023, Amazon is offering an instant $200 Amazon Visa gift card for Amazon Prime members who sign up for the Amazon Prime Visa and are approved.

Amazon Prime members earn 5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases (non-Prime members earn 3% back per dollar spent). Cardholders also earn 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% back on all other purchases.

There’s no annual fee for Amazon Prime members. And because it’s a Visa Signature card, it offers solid benefits including extended warranty, purchase protection, and rental car insurance.

If you already have the Amazon credit card, consider referring a family member or friend to earn a $50 bonus — up to $500 per year.

Review: Amazon Prime Visa review

Under normal circumstances, the Bilt Mastercard is rarely the best credit card to use for everyday shopping since you only earn 1 point per dollar spent outside of dining and travel. But every month on Bilt Rent Day, you can earn double points per dollar spent on all categories except for rent.

This month in particular, Bilt’s Rent Day promotion is especially lucrative for the right shopper, lasting for a full week beginning November 24 through December 1. You’ll earn 2x per dollar on up to $20,000 worth of Cyber Monday and Black Friday purchases. Once you hit $20,000 — if you do — the earning rate drops back down to 1x.

The Bilt Mastercard also comes with purchase security benefits, so you can rest easy knowing that any gifts purchased are protected in case of theft or damage over the chaotic holiday season.

Review: Bilt Mastercard review

The Chase Freedom Flex is an excellent pick if you want to earn bonus cash back (in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards® points) across a wide variety of categories. Cardholders can earn 5% cash back (5x Ultimate Rewards points) on up to $1,500 spent in combined purchases (then 1%) in certain bonus categories each quarter of the year after activation.

For Q4 2023 from October 1 through December 31, the Chase Freedom Flex bonus categories are PayPal, select charities and wholesale clubs such as Sam’s Club or Costco. All of these categories are excellent for Black Friday and Cyber Monday spend, especially since many popular online retailers accept PayPal.

Plus, the card earns 5% back on travel booked through Chase, 3% back on dining and drugstores, and 1% back on all other purchases.

New cardholders also get 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months, then 20.49% – 29.24% Variable APR. So if you need time to pay off your holiday purchases, this card can save you on interest.

If you also have a Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Ink Business Preferred credit card, you can transfer points to one of these accounts from the Chase Freedom Flex and access more valuable redemption options, including points transfers to Chase’s airline and hotel partners.

Review: Chase Freedom Flex review

The Discover It Cash Back is a terrific choice if you want to earn a high rate of cash back on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It offers a generous 5% cash back in popular rotating quarterly bonus categories when you activate, on up to $1,500 in combined spending, then 1% (from October 1 to December 31, 2023, you can earn 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Target on up to $1,500 in purchases after enrollment, then 1%).

Amazon and digital wallets are particularly handy for holiday shopping, since you can purchase just about anything between these two categories.

New cardholders also receive a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then 17.24% – 28.24% Variable APR, which is great for saving money on interest if you need to carry a balance.

Review: Discover It Cash Back review

Small-business owners often wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to purchase equipment and electronics — and if you can find a deal at office supply stores like Staples, the Chase Ink Business Cash can get you an even better deal.

You’ll earn 5% cash back at office supply stores (and on internet, cable, and phone services) on up to $25,000 in combined spending per year (then 1%). Your rewards could be worth even more if you also have the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Ink Business Preferred credit card, because you can unlock more redemption options when you have one of these cards.

Review: Chase Ink Business Cash review

The U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature is unique in that you can pick two categories each quarter to earn 5% back on up to $2,000 in combined spending (then 1%). Department stores are one of the choices, so if you have this card and plan to shop at retailers like Macy’s or JC Penney, it’s a solid choice.

Other 5% category options include select clothing stores, fast food, cell phone providers, home utilities, electronics stores, sporting goods stores, movie theaters, gyms/fitness centers, furniture stores, and ground transportation. You’ll do even better if your holiday shopping overlaps any of these categories.

Cardholders also have the opportunity to choose one 2% cash-back category from grocery stores, gas stations, and restaurants, with no spending cap.

Review: US Bank Cash+ Visa Signature review

Whether you’re stocking up on holiday groceries or picking up gifts for your foodie friends at U.S. supermarkets, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is a solid choice if you prefer cash back. You’ll earn 6% back on up to $6,000 at U.S. supermarkets each year (then 1%).

Cardholders also earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming services, 3% back on U.S. gas stations and transit, and 1% back on all other eligible purchases (cash back is earned in the form of Rewards Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit).

Review: Amex Blue Cash Preferred review

The Amex Blue Cash Everyday is an especially handy card for folks worried they won’t be able to pay off all their holiday purchases in one go, as it offers a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from account opening, then 19.24% – 29.99% Variable APR.

The card was recently refreshed with improved bonus spending categories and new Home Chef and Disney Bundle subscription statement credits**. As well as being a great card for US online retail purchases (3% cash back), the Amex Blue Cash Everyday is also a strong card for everyday spending categories. Cardholders earn 3% back on US supermarket and US gas station purchases (1% back on all other purchases).

Keep in mind that the 3% earning categories are capped on up to the first $6,000 spent per year (then 1%).

Review: Amex Blue Cash Everyday review

The Chase Freedom Unlimited earns 5% cash back on travel purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back at drugstores (and restaurants), and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases, with no spending cap.

Like the Chase Freedom Flex , the Chase Freedom Unlimited offers the opportunity to get more from your rewards when you pair it with a Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Ink Business Preferred credit card.

Review: Chase Freedom Unlimited review

If you prefer an all-purpose, flat-rate cash-back card without having to track different categories, the Citi Double Cash Card is an easy win. You’ll effectively earn 2 points per dollar (2% cash back) — 1 point per dollar when you buy, and 1 point per dollar when you pay — on all purchases, making the card ideal for spending that doesn’t fall into typical bonus categories as well.

This is also a good card to consider if you need to do a balance transfer from other high-interest credit cards. New cardholders receive a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, 19.24% – 29.24% Variable APR.

Review: Citi Double Cash Card review

The no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Active Cash is similar to the Citi Double Cash Card as it also earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. The card also offers 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 15 months from account opening, then 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% variable APR.

Some perks you’ll get with this card are cell phone protection, roadside dispatch, travel and emergency assistance services, and Visa Signature benefits.

Review: Wells Fargo Active Cash review

For even more flexibility, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards lets you pick a 3% cash-back category from their list, which includes online shopping, drug stores, home improvement and furnishings, dining, travel, and gas/EV charging.

You’ll earn 3% and 2% cash back on up to $2,500 in combined spending in the category of your choice and at wholesale clubs and grocery stores each quarter, then 1% back.

Review: Customized Cash Rewards review

American Express cards are known for their solid purchase protections and extended warranty, and the Amex Gold card offers some of the best benefits. Before you make any expensive purchases, it’s best to weigh the earning rate against the protections the card provides.

The Amex Gold doesn’t earn bonus points in most popular holiday shopping categories, although it does earn 4x points at restaurants and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 spent at U.S. supermarkets each year, then 1 point per dollar), 3x points on flights booked with the airline or Amex Travel, and 1 point per dollar on all other purchases.

However, getting peace of mind from the extra protection you’ll get can offset the additional rewards you might earn with a different card. The Amex Gold offers purchase protection in the event of damage, loss, or theft of a new eligible item for up to 90 days from the purchase date, up to $10,000 per covered purchase (up to $500 for natural disasters) and up to $50,000 per eligible card.

The Amex Gold also adds up to one additional year to eligible U.S. manufacturers’ warranties of five years or less.

Review: Amex Gold Card review

The U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards card earns 6% cash back on two eligible retail brands of your choosing (such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon) on up to $1,500 per quarter (then 1.5%), and 5.5% back on hotel and car bookings through the US Bank Rewards Center.

You’ll also earn 3% cash back in one everyday category of your choosing (gas and UV charging purchases, bills and utilities, or wholesale clubs), but it’s also capped at the first $1,500 per quarter (1.5% then after).

Review: US Bank Shopper Cash Rewards review

Tips to boost your Black Friday and Cyber Monday rewards

Use a shopping portal

Deciding on the best rewards credit card can seem daunting, with many cards offering extra rewards in the same bonus categories. You’ll find that a lot of the cards for Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday shopping also appear on our list of the best cards for online shopping, for example.

If you’re shopping from home, be sure to check online shopping portals before making a purchase to see if there are opportunities for bonus rewards. These will stack on top of the earnings from your rewards credit card.

For example, if you have a Chase Ultimate Rewards credit card, check the Chase portal to earn extra points per dollar at popular retailers like Macys.com, Walmart.com, and BestBuy.com.

Most major US airlines have their own online shopping portal, so if you prefer earning airline miles it’s worth checking your favorite, such as:

American Airlines AAdvantage eShoppingDelta SkyMiles ShoppingJetBlue TrueBlue ShoppingSouthwest Rapid Rewards ShoppingUnited MileagePlus Shopping

Check for limited-time offers

Some issuers offer limited-time bonus spending categories, and it’s also worth checking your Amex and Chase accounts to see if you can activate any Chase Offers or Amex Offers** that apply to your purchase.

For example, some Amex cardholders recently got an offer to earn bonus points at Amazon. These offers are targeted, so there’s no guarantee you’ll get a particular offer, and you do have to enroll your card to receive any bonuses you qualify for.

Don’t forget to activate promotions and bonuses

Some cards require activation or enrollment before you can earn extra rewards in certain categories. Be sure to activate bonuses on cards like the Chase Freedom Flex and Discover It Cash Back to ensure you’re earning the most rewards.

If you use cash-back apps like Ibotta or Fetch Rewards, it’s also worth checking to see if any of your purchases line up with current offers.

Read the original article on Business Insider