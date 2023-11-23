Peacock Black Friday deal: Get 12 months for only $2 a month

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

New members can save 67% on their first 12 months of Peacock with this Black Friday deal.

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

With so many streaming services hiking their prices, subscribing to them is getting way too expensive. For Black Friday, Peacock is offering a significant but limited-time deal that makes its service more affordable than the regular price.

Now through November 27, anyone who isn’t a current subscriber can get their first 12 months of ad-supported Peacock Premium for just $2 a month, or pay upfront to get an annual plan for only $20. That’s 67% off the regular price. Just use the promo code BIGDEAL to get the monthly discount or code YEARLONG for the annual offer. You can also opt for an ad-free Premium Plus plan for $8 a month for 12 months, or $80 for an annual plan with the same codes.

Compared to past promotions, this discount matches the Peacock Black Friday deal we saw last year. It was bested by the service’s Cyber Monday offer last year, which was a whopping $1 a month, but it’s unlikely we’ll see that again since this ongoing promotion lasts through Cyber Monday.

One of the best streaming services you can sign up for, we recommend Peacock for fans of NBC programming. That means you get to watch cult favorites like “SNL,” “30 Rock,” and “The Office,” along with new originals like “Poker Face” and “Based on a True Story.” It’s also a more affordable option when compared to services like Netflix or Hulu. Premium Plus plans even include live access to your local NBC station. Check out our Peacock TV streaming guide for more details.

And if you’re looking for another service to sign up for, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday streaming deals. There are also plenty more savings to shop across other product categories in our full Black Friday deals guide.

Read the original article on Business Insider