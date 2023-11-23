Doorbell cam footage shows Texas boy, 2, scream as he’s preyed on by bloodthirsty pit bull while mom took him out to car: Predator dog then tried to break family’s door down

Chante Wright-Haywood frantically fought off a pit bull after it randomly attacked her son CJ

The horrific ordeal outside their Austin home was captured on their doorbell camera

CJ was left with a bite to the stomach, while the family’s door was knocked off its hinges during the attack

Terrifying footage shows a pit bull attacking a two-year-old Texas boy as his mother desperately fights to save him.

Young CJ was attacked by the dog as he walked to daycare with his mother Chante Wright-Haywood.

The ferocious animal chased them all the way to their door, despite the frantic mother repeatedly kicking the dog to get him off.

Even once inside, the dog continued to punch the door, causing it to break off its hinges, as the terrified family cowered inside.

“You can hear him snapping like that trying to get to him (my son),” Wright-Haywood said WRKG news 5 after the brutal attack was captured on her doorbell camera.

Chante Wright-Haywood’s son CJ, 2, was brutally attacked by a pit bull outside their Austin home

The mother-of-six desperately tried to fend off the dog that chased her even as she hid in her home

Wright-Haywood’s other children were forced to barricade the door after the dog managed to knock the door off its hinges

“My daughter was able to open the door, and I just pushed him in… the dog was trying to get into the house.

“Me and the kids put our whole body weight on the door to keep the door closed and the dog out while I called the police and ambulance to come.”

The clip shows CJ leaving his home in Austin when he is suddenly attacked by the animal, knocking him to the ground.

His mother starts saying “No!” before kicking the dog in an attempt to save her screaming son.

She grabbed CJ in one hand and bolted for the door, chased by the snarling dog that kept coming at him even in front of her door.

Wright-Haywood is seen kicking the dog as the dog refuses to give up, smashing a potted plant as it wreaks havoc on her porch which was left covered in soil.

Even once she was inside, the fight continued, with her other children forced to try to keep the door closed while the dog scratched and pawed from the other side.

The nightmare ended when animal control officers showed up and seized the dog, which remains unclaimed.

The ordeal only ended after the mother called animal control and confiscated the unclaimed dog

CJ was left with a painful bite wound on his abdomen, from where the pit bull grabbed him during the attack

The mother-of-six added that her area has recorded many problems with stray and abandoned dogs, as she urged owners to take responsibility

CJ could be heard screaming in fear as the bloodthirsty animal continued to charge at him even after his mother picked him up

CJ was left with a painful bite wound on his stomach after the attack.

Photos of the aftermath show the family’s front door covered in scratches, while their porch is covered in shattered pottery and soil.

Haywood-Wright said her son is recovering well, although the two are still in shock.

The mother of six added that there are many problems with stray and abandoned dogs in the area.

“We have a problem with people just coming to drop off dogs, they don’t want the dog anymore,” Wright-Haywood said.

‘I really just wanted people to take responsibility for their animals.’

Dog attacks in Austin have increased every year since 2007, the Austin-American Statesman reported.