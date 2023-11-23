Families of Hamas Hostages ‘Hopeful,’ ‘Nervous’ Awaiting Relatives’ Release

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Families of the roughly 240 hostages kidnapped in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel are standing by to see if their loved ones will be among the few released from Gaza tomorrow as part of a four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Among them are Liz Hirsh Naftali, the great-aunt of 3-year-old Israeli-American Abigail Edan, whose parents were murdered by Hamas at the Kfar Aza kibbutz.

“For our family we have spent the last seven weeks worrying, wondering, praying, hoping,” Naftali told CNN. She added: “The one thing that we all hold on to is that hope now that Abigail comes home, she comes home by Friday. Friday is her 4th birthday. We need to see Abigail come out and then we will be able to believe it.”

