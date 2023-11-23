The best Black Friday Nordstrom deals: Save up to 66% on clothing, shoes, beauty, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The Nordstrom Black Friday sale is always a standout, and thankfully, it’s here early. You can find some of our favorite brands, like Cole Haan, Sam Edelman, Vince, and more, for upwards of 60% off this year. And Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals aren’t just last season’s swimsuits and shorts. There are tons of discounts on seasonal styles, men’s clothing, women’s clothing, and shoes and boots.

One product category you shouldn’t skip out on at Nordstrom is beauty deals. The retailer’s makeup and skincare offerings generally only go on sale a few times a year (during Nordstrom’s big Anniversary and Half-Yearly sale, plus Black Friday), so now is the best time to stock up on your favorites or cross off your holiday gift list. There are huge discounts on stellar brands like YSL, Tom Ford, Estée Lauder, Kiehl’s, Bobbi Brown, and more, but most products also come with a gift (usually several deluxe samples). If you happen to be doing any holiday shopping, check out Nordstrom’s huge sale on home goods like candles, throw blankets, and kitchenware.

As we see every year during Nordstrom’s other big sales, the good stuff tends to sell out quickly — though sometimes they come back in stock as returns get processed, orders get canceled, and stock gets added. You’re probably tired of hearing it, but our best advice is not to let anything sit in your cart too long.

Quick links to help you navigate Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale:

Barbour: Save up to 33% off of select vests and jacketsBeauty products and hair tools: Save up to 50% off of select beauty itemsCole Haan: Save up to 50% off of select shoes and clothesDesigner fashion: Save up to 40% off of select designer brandsKate Somerville: Save up to 30% off of select skincare productsMen’s boots: Save up to 40% off of select bootsMen’s coats: Save up to 66% off of select coats and jacketsMen’s jeans: Save up to 50% off of select jeansMen’s sneakers: Save up to 40% off of select sneakersMen’s sweaters: Save up to 48% off of select sweatersNike: Take 25% off select baby clothesOn Running: Save up to 30% off of select running shoes for men and womenSam Edelman: Save up to 45% off of select clothing itemsUGG: Save up to 33% off of select itemsVince: Save up to 49% off of select clothing itemsWomen’s accessories: Save up to 41% off of select jewelry, sunglasses, and moreWomen’s boots: Save up to 61% off of select bootsWomen’s coats: Save up to 50% off of select coats and jacketsWomen’s pants: Save up to 55% off of select jeans and pantsWomen’s sneakers: Save up to 50% off of select sneakersWomen’s sweaters: Save up to 60% off of select sweaters

Top Black Friday deals from Nordstrom

FAQs

Does Nordstrom offer free shipping?

Yes. Nordstrom offers free standard shipping to anywhere in the United States all year long.

Does Nordstrom offer free returns?

Yes. Nordstrom offers free returns via a store or by mail. Their return policy states that there is no time limit on returns and that they aim to take care of customers fairly. When returns are brought into a store, you can expect a refund within 3-5 days. When returns are sent by mail, they are processed within 10-14 days, and you can expect a refund 3-5 days after processing.

