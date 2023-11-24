Martin Odegaard boost for Arsenal as midfielder on track to return against Brentford after missing the last three games because of concussion

The return of Martin Odegaard will provide a huge boost for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Inside Postecoglou’s Tottenham: IAKO looks at changes in culture and philosophy

Martin Odegaard is expected to be available for Arsenal’s match against Brentford after missing Arsenal’s previous three matches due to concussion and hip problems.

With Thomas Partey out for a long period of time, head coach Mikel Arteta has had few options in midfield in recent weeks.

Mail Sport revealed that Odegaard is suffering from an undisclosed concussion, which will see him immediately miss the games against Newcastle and Sevilla, after a ball was hit in the face during the final training session before the trip to St James’ Park.

Odegaard missed Norway’s international matches to focus on his recovery.

And the Gunners captain has taken part in training after the international break in a massive boost for Arteta.

Odegaard’s return will be a huge boost for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Brentford and will hope to have Odegaard available.

The Gunners are also hoping to start Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian striker started Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat by Argentina at the Maracana.

Jesus has not played for Arsenal since October 24, when he injured his hamstring in a 2-1 win over Sevilla in the Champions League.

Arsenal claimed a routine home win over Burnley in their final match before half-time to move one point behind leaders Manchester City.

Arteta’s side face another tough test for their title credentials this weekend when they travel through London to take on Brentford.

The Bees had won three games in a row before losing 3-0 at Liverpool.