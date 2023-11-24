Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    News

    Diddy Accused of Rape, Revenge Porn, and Drugging in New Lawsuit

    By

    Nov 24, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Diddy Accused of Rape, Revenge Porn, and Drugging in New Lawsuit

    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    A week after the R&B singer Cassie sued rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs for rape and years of abuse (and settled a day later), another accuser filed a lawsuit against the mogul, alleging he drugged and raped her in 1991 when she was a college student.

    The woman filed her complaint Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court—just before the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, which for the past year has allowed people to pursue claims against alleged abusers regardless of the statute of limitations.

    Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises are also listed as defendants in the suit, which alleges Combs sexually abused the woman and “made a video recording of the ‘revenge porn’ which he distributed throughout New York state—all without her consent.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Violence erupts in Dublin after knife attack injures three children

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Northeast is set to be battered by SNOW that could derail Thanksgiving travel for millions of Americans

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    The Verge’s 2023 home tech holiday gift guide

    Nov 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Violence erupts in Dublin after knife attack injures three children

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Northeast is set to be battered by SNOW that could derail Thanksgiving travel for millions of Americans

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    The Verge’s 2023 home tech holiday gift guide

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Ozempic maker plans manufacturing blitz as market for the drug is expected to top $100 billion in 2030

    Nov 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy