Diddy Accused of Rape, Revenge Porn, and Drugging in New Lawsuit

A week after the R&B singer Cassie sued rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs for rape and years of abuse (and settled a day later), another accuser filed a lawsuit against the mogul, alleging he drugged and raped her in 1991 when she was a college student.

The woman filed her complaint Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court—just before the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, which for the past year has allowed people to pursue claims against alleged abusers regardless of the statute of limitations.

Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises are also listed as defendants in the suit, which alleges Combs sexually abused the woman and “made a video recording of the ‘revenge porn’ which he distributed throughout New York state—all without her consent.”

