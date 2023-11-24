Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    Ex-Trump Staffer A.J. Delgado Now Says Her Boss, Jason Miller, Raped Her

    By

    Nov 24, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Erin Scott/Reuters

    Jason Miller, one of Donald Trump’s longest-serving and closest political aides, is one again in the broiler.

    The long and salacious saga of his extramarital affair with former Trump political aide A.J. Delgado took a sudden dark turn on Wednesday, when she sued her ex-boss in an explosive lawsuit that now describes his predatory relationship as rape.

    The Cuban-American lawyer has spent years publicly attacking Miller for using his position of power during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to prey on her—then turning into a deadbeat dad who’s even been publicly skewered by CNN’s Jake Tapper for refusing to pay child support.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

