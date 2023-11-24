Joe and Jill Biden present Thanksgiving pies to firefighters after president, Hunter and the grandkids jump in icy waters as part of Nantucket’s annual Turkey Plunge

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made a quick public appearance on Thanksgiving Day, delivering pumpkin pies to the Nantucket Fire Department, where the president briefly answered questions.

Previously, the president, his children Hunter and Ashley and several of his grandchildren participated in the Nantucket Turkey Plunge, an island tradition that raises money for the children’s library.

The Biden family participated virtually, jumping into the water at their $34 million borrowed estate instead of making a public appearance at Children’s Beach, where the annual gathering takes place.

Granddaughter Naomi Biden posted a photo on X of the Bidens standing on the beach, wrapped in beach towels.

At the fire department, Biden said, “My fingers are crossed,” when asked whether three-year-old Avigail Idan would be among the American citizens released by Hamas when the four-day truce begins Friday morning.

FROZEN JOE: Naomi Biden posted a photo of the Biden family participating in a Nantucket tradition: the Turkey Plunge on Thanksgiving morning. From left to right Peter Neal, Little Hunter, Baby Beau, Hunter Biden, President Biden, Maizy Biden, Naomi Biden, Ashley Biden, Finnegan Biden and Natalie Biden

President Joe Biden (left) and first lady Jill Biden (right) briefly stepped out on Thanksgiving Day to present the Nantucket Fire Department with pumpkin pies

The president and first lady brought pumpkin pies to the Nantucket Fire Department around lunchtime on Thanksgiving

President Joe Biden said ‘I’m keeping my fingers crossed’ when asked if three-year-old Avigail Idan would be among the US citizens released by Hamas when the four-day truce begins

“I’m not prepared to give an update until it’s done,” he said more generally about the Gaza hostage crisis.

The president also remained silent when asked about the election Wednesday of far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who has been compared to former President Donald Trump.

“I’m focused on this election,” Biden responded, a reference to his own reelection battle, with Trump the far and away leading candidate to win the Republican nomination.

Biden was also asked if he had a message for American citizens Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, and Paul Whelan, who are currently being held in Russia.

“We are not giving up,” Biden told reporters before getting back into his black SUV that took the president and first lady back to the $34 million waterfront complex they are using for the long weekend.

Earlier Thursday, the president and first lady called in military personnel at the 140,000-square-foot compound owned by billionaire friend David Rubenstein.

They also participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and spoke with longtime broadcaster Al Roker.

“I think we need to remind ourselves how blessed we are to live in the greatest nation in the world,” the president said, praising the country’s “extraordinary progress.”

Dr. Biden intervened, saying, “I think it’s important that we all take an act of kindness today.”

“So call someone and wish them a happy Thanksgiving or do something nice,” the first lady offered.

Roker asked the president to explicitly address this Thanksgiving because political tensions are high.

The president and first lady wave from their SUV after visiting the Nantucket Fire Department on Thanksgiving Day

First lady Jill Biden smiles outside the Nantucket Fire Department as she and President Joe Biden made a brief public appearance on Thanksgiving

First lady Jill Biden (left) and President Joe Biden (right) talk with first responders at the Nantucket Fire Department

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and spoke with longtime broadcaster Al Roker (left)

President Joe Biden (left) and first lady Jill Biden (right) called members of the military on Thanksgiving morning on Thursday

“On this Thanksgiving Day, Al, we must come together. We may have different political views, but we have one vision and that one vision is that we are the best, the greatest nation in the world. That’s what we need to focus on, we need to focus on dealing with our problems and being together and stopping the grudges,” Biden said. “We need to bring the nation together. We have to treat each other with some decency.’

“And I think that’s the vast majority of the American people,” the president added.

Since 1975, the Bidens have spent almost every Thanksgiving on Nantucket.

The president and first lady arrived via Air Force One on Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday several family members were spotted wandering around town, braving rainy and windy weather for coffee, smoothies and gifts.

Several members of the Biden clan pushed through the wind — gusts of up to 50 miles per hour — to walk through the cobblestone streets of downtown, as seen in exclusive photos taken by DailyMail.com.

Hunter Biden posed for a photo with a group of teens who asked and was spotted purchasing a pair of slippers at CraftMasters of Nantucket.

It was unclear whether they were for him or a gift for his father; the president has shopped at CraftMasters during previous trips to Nantucket.

First daughter Ashley Biden (center) holds up her phone to take a selfie with Peter Neal (left), the husband of her niece Naomi Biden and niece Natalie Biden (right)

Hunter Biden (left) walks the streets of Nantucket with daughter Maisy Biden (center) and cousin Hunter (right), the son of the late Beau Biden

The Biden clan is once again taking over billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein’s $34 million Nantucket complex for the president’s third Thanksgiving in office

On Wednesday, the Biden family was scheduled to celebrate President Biden’s 81st birthday, complete with coconut cake.

Hunter also enjoyed smoothies with Maisy, his daughter from his first marriage, and Little Hunt, the son of the late Beau Biden.

Meanwhile, Naomi Biden, along with her cousin Natalie and husband Peter Neal, kicked off their Thanksgiving holiday with a workout and a cup of coffee.

The trio were spotted walking out of the Hub Coffee shop, wearing gym clothes and sweaty.

The shop offers New York-style bagels and smoothies, along with a variety of coffee options.

Ashley Biden, the president’s daughter, was seen later Thursday afternoon taking a selfie with her niece Natalie and Peter Neal outside Hub.

The president and his family typically have their Thanksgiving meal at the Faregrounds Restaurant, where autographed photos of Biden adorn the walls.

On Fridays the family usually goes into town for lunch, shopping and stick around for the annual Christmas tree lighting.

On Saturdays, President Biden usually goes to church.

The president and first lady are expected to return to Washington, DC on Sunday