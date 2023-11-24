Steve Cooper admits he is ‘mortified’ by his ranting at referees with his own father, Keith, a former Premier League official… as the Nottingham Forest boss vows to change his ways

<!–

Steve Cooper admitted on Thursday that he is ‘mortified’ by his previous rants against referees, and vowed to be more constructive and respectful towards referees in the future.

The Nottingham Forest manager, whose father Keith was a referee in the Premier League, international and EFL for 21 years, was fined £3,500 while in charge of Swansea City in 2020 for an outburst after a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 43-year-old had said of referee Andy Woolmer: ‘One thing was for sure, whatever the decision was, it didn’t go for us. Unfortunately it is personal.’

And he admitted on Thursday that he could not bear to listen to his comments when they were played to him after he was brought before an FA hearing.

Supporting Mail Sport’s Stop Abusing Referees campaign, Cooper said: ‘I had to go to a hearing and I was shocked when I was there.

Steve Cooper has admitted he was ashamed of his actions towards referees in the past

The Welshman’s father, Keith, was a former Premier League, EFL and international referee

Mail Sport has launched a campaign to stop the abuse of referees to boost the game

‘I was, rightly, made to feel small. When they talked about it, I just thought, ‘I wasn’t raised that way. That is not a good representation of British culture and not a representation of what I want to be.”

“I can’t say that this will be absolutely right, but I have promised myself that I will never put myself in that position again.

‘And I’m really going to work hard for that. If I let myself down, I feel ashamed again afterwards.’

Cooper, whose Forest side are 14th in the Premier League before hosting Brighton tomorrow, came through the coaching systems of the English and Welsh FA. His first managerial job was with England Under 16s and he went on to lead the Under 17s to World Cup glory and a European silver medal in 2017.

He said he was concerned about the rising tide of abuse, but was pleased that measures were being taken to combat the vitriol young referees face every week, across the country.

“My son plays grassroots football and when it’s done well it’s simply the best,” the Welshman said. “It has given me some of my best football experiences and I have only seen good things.

‘It’s amazing to think that young referees could come from the grassroots. So if it’s more abuse, I hope not.

‘I like what the Mail is doing to highlight this so we can improve.’

Cooper was fined £3,500 while in charge of Swansea City in 2020 for an outburst after a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday