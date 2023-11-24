Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial: Read the email Brittany Higgins sent man she accused of rape three days after the alleged incident: Phoning a friend’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

On Friday morning, a clip of Bruce Lehrmann’s 7News Spotlight interview was played in Federal Court.

During that television interview, broadcast earlier this year, Mr Lehrmann was asked why he gave three different reasons for going to Parliament with Brittany Higgins on the night of the alleged assault, before 2 a.m. on March 23, 2019.

He told security he was there to collect some documents, he told his chief of staff Fiona Brown three days later he was there for a drink.

He then told Australian Federal Police in April 2021 that he was there to collect his keys and take notes on Question Time briefings.

In court on Friday, Ten’s lawyer, Matthew Collins KC, asked: “Do you agree that the version you told Ms Brown was a lie?”

Dr Collins highlighted testimony given on Thursday, when Mr Lehrmann admitted there was alcohol in his Parliament office.

During police questioning in 2021, he stated that there was no alcohol in his office. On the stand Thursday, he acknowledged that part of the statement was incorrect.

Mr Lehrmann was then asked when he realized his statement to the Australian Federal Police was false.

Dr Collins questioned whether he was aware of the incorrect evidence during Ms Brown’s testimony at the jury trial in October last year.

“At the time she testified, were you aware of this? He asked.

“I suggest you must have been, because you attended the criminal trial and you heard Fiona Brown report to him what you told her, and you now agree.”