AFL star Dane Swan takes his mum as his date to A Christmas Carol premiere

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dane Swan shared a lovely night out with his mum Deirdre at the Australian premiere of A Christmas Carol in Melbourne on Thursday evening.

The AFL great, 39, invited his mother to be his date to the premiere at the Comedy Theater.

He dressed casually for the red carpet, wearing a Taylor Swift Eras-themed T-shirt with her boyfriend Travis Kelce printed on the front, paired with black pants.

The Collingwood legend showed off his tattoo sleeve on his left arm as he wrapped his right arm around his mother.

Meanwhile, Deirdre looked chic in a light blue button-down dress with a collar.

Dane Swan shared a lovely night out with his mum Deirdre at the Australian premiere of A Christmas Carol in Melbourne on Thursday evening

She opted for a natural makeup palette, but added a red lip for the evening and paired it with a silver bracelet and pearl earrings.

Meanwhile, Jacinta Stapleton turned heads in a glittering black skirt with a matching sheer top that left little to the imagination.

The Neighbors star, 44, teamed her outfit with a black geo clutch and patent pumps.

Former Bachelorette star Georgia Love stepped out in a flowing dress with a plunging neckline with a bow under her bust.

Jacinta Stapleton turned heads in a glittering black skirt with a matching sheer top that left little to the imagination. Pictured with brother Josh

Former Bachelorette star Georgia Love stepped out in a flowing dress with a plunging neckline

Comedians Claire Hooper (left) and Geraldine Hickey (right) arrived together to pose on the red carpet

The reality star and journalist, 35, had her hair combed back in a center part and wore bright red lipstick.

Comedians Claire Hooper and Geraldine Hickey arrived together to pose on the red carpet.

Claire, 47, wore a light pink guitar print shirt and matching pink trousers and heels, while her blonde hair was tied back in a loose bun.

Ash Pollard (pictured) looked glamorous in a black dress with long sleeves and matching block heels

The My Kitchen Rules star has her blonde hair tied up in a half ponytail

Benny Gregs (pictured) looked sharp in a dark maroon suede blazer complete with black trousers

Geraldine, 44, opted for a red jacket, dark checked trousers and pink and white sneakers.

My Kitchen Rule star Ash Pollard looked glamorous in a black long-sleeved dress and matching block heels.

Emcee and radio host Benny Gregs looked sharp in a dark maroon suede blazer complete with black pants.

Australian singer and The Voice finalist Aydan dressed in a casual number, with a plain white T-shirt and black pants.

Melbourne drag artist Tilly Capulet stunned in an oversized black suit and white collared shirt, complete with black wide-leg trousers.

Author Pettifleur Berenger and Nine News Melbourne reporter Allan Raskall teamed up to create a storm on the red carpet.

Melbourne drag artist Tilly Capulet (pictured) stunned in an oversized black suit and white collared shirt, complete with black wide-leg trousers

Author Pettifleur Berenger (right) and Nine News Melbourne reporter Allan Raskall (left) posed up a storm together on the red carpet

Pettifleur, 58, opted for a red A-line skirt and matching jacket, as well as a glittery white shirt and black fedora.

She dressed up with a thick black belt that cinched her waist, plus a pair of sparkling silver heels.

Allan dressed in a statement red velvet blazer layered over a black vest, white collar shirt and gold tie.