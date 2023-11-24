Black Friday gaming chair deals: Save up to $150 on Secretlab

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Secretlab makes some of our favorite office chairs and desks, and they’re currently discount for Black Friday.

Black Friday is finally here and one of our favorite sales at the moment is a stellar chance to save up to $150 on gaming chairs and desks from Secretlab, one of the best brands in the business. Business Insider was able to confirm that the current deal will remain consistent until December 6, 2023, so now is the time to shop to ensure you get the style and size you want. The discounts include:

Up to $100 off Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chairsUp to $150 off Secretlab Classics gaming chairsUp to $100 off Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming deskUp to $70 off Secretlab Magnus gaming deskUp to $40 0ff NeueChair task chair

The discount on the Titan Evo is by far the standout of this sale. Secretlab’s Titan Evo has quickly become one of the best-regarded gaming and office chairs in the industry. Several of our editors have tested it and named it a top pick in our guides to the best gaming chair and best office chair. The discount brings the starting price down to $519 for many models. While that’s still a hefty price to pay for a chair, it’s a rare discount on a fan-favorite brand.

The Secretlab sale is just one part of the big discounts we’re seeing among today’s Black Friday deals. Check out our main best Black Friday deals roundup for all our favorite sales, or read on for more about what we love about Secretlab’s products.

The Secretlab Titan Evo has become the industry standard for an ergonomic and customizable gaming chair

What sets the Secretlab Titan Evo apart from other gaming and office chairs is the wide offering of customizations that allow you to personalize the chair to both your body and your style. From skins representing your favorite franchise or game to interchangeable armrests, you can really make this chair your own. It also comes in four different sizes, capable of accommodating users up to 6’9″ and 395 pounds.

Once you have the visuals of the chair down to your preference, the Titan Evo offers incredible adjustability to tailor to your comfort. You can even fully recline the chair to a near-lay flat position for those long gaming nights.

Ultimately, this is a great chair for gamers and non-gamers alike. I use it primarily as a task chair for work, and I’ve never had a more comfortable office chair. Read our full Secretlab Titan Evo review for all the details of what we love about this chair.

For an equally well-designed desk with best-in-class cable management, check out Secretlab’s Magnus Pro gaming desk

We also recommend checking out the Black Friday discount on Secretlab’s Magnus Pro sit-to-stand gaming desk. Like the Titan Evo chair, the Magnus Pro desk offers tons of customization options, including a track for multiple monitor arms, app-controlled lighting, and full height adjustment up to 49.2 inches.

Its standout feature is the integrated cable management system. Essentially you plug your desk into a wall outlet and all your accessories into the cable tray of the desk. Tech editor Sarah Saril tested the desk and found that it offered thoughtful features for gamers that she hasn’t seen in any other desk. Here’s what she had to say: “The Magnus Pro took everything into account when it came to designing a standing desk for gamers. Never have I experienced a desk that lets me change its height so effortlessly, all because of its incredible cable management system. For once, gamers can sit and stand at their setups without worrying about cables getting yanked or tangled, but still have easy access to important ports and outlets.”

We plan to update our guide to the best standing desk with the Magnus Pro as the best option for cable management and gamers.

