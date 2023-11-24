Black Friday mattress deals: Save hundreds on Saatva, DreamCloud, Helix, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Black Friday is typically one of the best times of the year to save big on a mattress purchase.

Black Friday is in full swing starting tonight. Historically, this is the best weekend to buy a mattress, with many top retailers offering hundreds of dollars off popular beds. Tempur-Pedic, Nectar, Casper, and other top brands have sitewide sales that match or beat the deals we saw this time last year.

As Insider Reviews’ mattress expert, I’ve tested and slept on more than 80 of the best mattresses for our guide. The best bed I’ve tested is the Leesa Sapira Hybrid, currently $300 off at Leesa. It dissipates heat well, has excellent motion isolation for couples, and features an average firmness that will appeal to most sleep positions. Read our full Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress review. If you’re on a budget, we recommend the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, marked down to $659 at Nectar, the best price I’ve seen on this bed.

Below are the best deals on mattresses and brands I’ve tested and recommend. We will update this article frequently throughout the day, so check back often. Visit our main hub for the best Black Friday deals in all categories, including tech, kitchen, beauty, fashion, and more.

The 5 best mattress Black Friday deals today

Best Black Friday mattress deals for side sleepers

The best mattresses for side sleepers tend to have a soft to medium-soft firmness to help keep your spine in a neutral position while you sleep. Fortunately, side sleepers have plenty of options since it’s the most popular position. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals on mattresses for side sleepers.

Best Black Friday mattress deals for back sleepers

Back sleepers generally don’t want their mattress to sink in too much. An average to medium-firm mattress works well to keep your spine aligned. These are the best Black Friday deals on mattresses for back sleepers.

Best Black Friday mattress deals for stomach sleepers

Stomach sleepers require the firmest mattresses for optimal body positioning. Since firmer mattresses are less common than medium or soft, I’ve included adjustable air bed options that allow you to choose a custom firmness.

Mattress Black Friday FAQs

What mattress brands are the best?

Tempur-Pedic is one of my favorite brands. The company’s proprietary foam cradles my body just right to quickly usher me off to sleep. It seems to work well no matter what position I’m in. Check out the Black Friday Tempur-Pedic sale.

Saatva is another popular brand, especially the Saatva Classic Mattress, currently $400 off at Saatva. I like that the company’s mattresses come with a lifetime warranty, free in-home set-up, and a year-long trial period. See our Saatva Black Friday sale article for the latest deals.

Lastly, Leesa makes my favorite mattress, the Leesa Sapira Hybrid. All Leesa mattresses I’ve tested have had a great balance of support and comfort. Visit our Black Friday Leesa mattress deals hub.

If you’d like to see more of our top picks for mattresses, check out our guide to the best mattresses.

