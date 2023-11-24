Pro-Palestine protesters called out over Melbourne Central McDonald’s act in food court

<!–

Palestinian supporters have been criticized online after dozens of people stormed a busy McDonald’s restaurant and caused havoc.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Melbourne’s CBD on Thursday for a pro-Palestinian protest, including students who took the day off school.

Wearing traditional Palestinian headdresses and flags, protesters marched from Flinders Street station to Melbourne Central shopping centre, down Swanston Street.

Protesters then held a session, climbed statues and called for an end to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Photos have emerged online of wild scenes stretching into the center’s food court, with a man wearing a mask and holding a large captured Palestinian flag standing on the McDonald’s counter as a large crowd watches.

A shocked onlooker shared photos on Reddit, claiming the man shouted “go back to work you bastard” when the McDonald’s store manager asked him to get off the counter.

The fast food giant has faced a global backlash from Palestine supporters following Israeli McDonald’s stores’ decision to offer free meals to its defense forces during the ongoing conflict.

“The Free Palestine movement is great, but I just don’t see what they think it accomplishes? the viewer captioned the photos to Melbourne Central.

“How can annoying minimum wage McDonald’s workers who have nothing to do with McDonald’s as a multi-billion dollar corporation help liberate Palestine?

“I thought only the Israeli branch of McDonald’s provided food to Israeli soldiers? McDonald’s branches have different franchisees and do not directly contribute to or benefit from each other.

The photos sparked fury online against pro-Palestinian supporters.

“He really doesn’t do much to attract sympathy for his cause, does he?” » commented one of them.

Another added: “Let people have lunch and don’t scare the hospitality workers. Protest in the street, not in a food court.

Many agreed that the fast food giant had been unfairly targeted.

“The Australian McDonald’s owners have nothing to do with the behavior of the Israeli McDonald’s. This does the opposite of helping the pro-Palestinian movement while pissing off food service workers who aren’t paid enough to deal with this shit,” one wrote.

There was some support for the protesters.

‘GOOD! I wanted to do that too! Someone should take a stand,” one wrote.

The latest incident comes four days after a nearby McDonald’s on Swanston Street was plastered with anti-Israel stickers and daubed with red paint.

Thursday’s rally attracted a heavy police presence, but no arrests were made.

McDonald’s Australia has distanced itself from the conflict in the Middle East and reiterated that its top priority is ensuring the safety of staff and customers.

“We are dismayed by misinformation and inaccurate reporting regarding our position in response to the conflict in the Middle East,” a spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia on Friday.

“McDonald’s Corporation does not fund or support any government involved in this dispute, and all actions of our local development licensee business partners were taken independently without the consent or approval of McDonald’s.

“Our thoughts are with all the communities and families affected by this crisis.

“We abhor all forms of violence and strongly oppose hate speech, and we will always proudly open our doors to everyone.

“We are doing everything we can to keep our people in the region safe while supporting the communities where we operate.”

Thursday’s student protest was inspired by mass school walkouts in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Hundreds of students are expected to descend on Sydney Town Hall for a similar rally on Friday, despite calls from New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and Education Minister Prue Car to to stay in school.