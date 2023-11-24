Tony Romo is trolled on social media for his VERY enthusiastic on-air reaction to 77-year-old Dolly Parton’s halftime Thanksgiving performance: ‘She went with the cheerleading outfit… wow, pretty good’

<!–

CBS announcer Tony Romo has felt the wrath of social media after he got a little carried away with the live broadcast of Dolly Parton’s halftime Thanksgiving performance.

After seeing 77-year-old Dallas wow in a cheerleading outfit, Romo and Jim Nantz discussed the show in the booth — and the former made his feelings very clear.

“She was wearing the…Cowboys cheerleading outfit,” he began, addressing Nantz in the booth. ‘You saw that coming, didn’t you?

“You said, ‘I think she’s going to wear a little cheerleading outfit tonight,’ and I thought, ‘Wow, pretty good.’

Nantz then tried to change the conversation by asking, “What do you think we’re going to see in the second half?”, but Romo wasn’t ready to continue, adding, “I mean, she looks great , However? She is amazing. Who doesn’t love Dolly Parton?’

Dolly Parton, 77, donned a cheerleading outfit for her performance in Dallas at age 77

The crowd – and Tony Romo – enjoyed the Thanksgiving show as she belted out her hits

Jim Nantz (left) looked uneasy in the booth as Romo raved about Parton’s display

Nantz then ends the conversation by adding his own thoughts, noting, “She’s definitely an American treasure, that’s for sure.”

Fans immediately raved about Romo’s enthusiasm, with one writing, “Romo is ALL IN on Dolly Parton,” while another said, “Does Tony Romo know he’s on TV?”

Another person hilariously commented, “Tony Romo’s wife is going to beat him up when he gets home.”

The 77-year-old was the center of attention in a tiny blue and white top and mini shorts at AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys led 20-10 against Washington at halftime on Thursday.

Parton received some attention on social media for her apparent impersonation, but most enjoyed the show

The rest of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders performed in front of Parton’s stage at AT&T

She performed two of her hits, “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” and also performed “We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You.”

Fans were blown away by her brief live performance, with Undisputed’s Skip Bayless being one of the first on X to praise Parton.

“How about that Dolly Parton,” the sports analyst tweeted. ‘Talk about dressing for the occasion. That’s impressive.’