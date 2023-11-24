William and Kate See Christmas With Harry and Meghan as ‘Total Humiliation’

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

It was the most brutal, and public, of rejections.

Less than 24 hours after a story had appeared in the British Sunday Times saying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would very much like to receive an invite to join the royals for Christmas at Sandringham, the official guest list was leaked to ITV.com.

