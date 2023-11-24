Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    News

    William and Kate See Christmas With Harry and Meghan as ‘Total Humiliation’

    By

    Nov 24, 2023 , , , , ,
    William and Kate See Christmas With Harry and Meghan as ‘Total Humiliation’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    It was the most brutal, and public, of rejections.

    Less than 24 hours after a story had appeared in the British Sunday Times saying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would very much like to receive an invite to join the royals for Christmas at Sandringham, the official guest list was leaked to ITV.com.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Take That – This Life review: Middle aged and middle of the road, writes ADRIAN THRILLS

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Joel Kinnaman Says He Tried Not Speaking for Two Months While Filming ‘Silent Night’

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    New homeowners are fleeing their pandemic-era digs to be closer to the office, report says

    Nov 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Take That – This Life review: Middle aged and middle of the road, writes ADRIAN THRILLS

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Joel Kinnaman Says He Tried Not Speaking for Two Months While Filming ‘Silent Night’

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    New homeowners are fleeing their pandemic-era digs to be closer to the office, report says

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    6 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday— and how to avoid scams

    Nov 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy