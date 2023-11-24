Keith Urban reveals Nicole Kidman had no idea her AMC movie theater ad would be such a big hit: ‘Never in a million years expecting it to be this cultural thing’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Keith Urban talks about his wife Nicole Kidman’s surprise hit ad for AMC Theaters, titled We Make Movies Better.

The ad debuted in September 2021 and was set to run before every movie at AMC Theaters, and was so popular that the theater chain extended its sponsorship for another year in August 2022.

The ad included the now iconic line, “Somehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this — which was even spoofed by SNL and the new horror movie Saw X.”

Kidman’s husband, country legend Keith Urban, appeared on Criss Angel’s Talking Junkies podcast, which debuts Friday, and revealed that neither he nor Kidman, 56, expected the ad to be so big.

When asked by Angel if they saw the ad’s success coming, Urban admitted, “Neither of us did.”

“She did it because we love movies, she loves movies and times were tough for theaters,” Urban added.

“So AMC asked her if she wanted to do an AMC commercial and it was a no-brainer for her to be a part of it,” Urban added.

He admitted, “Never in a million years expected this to be a cultural thing. It’s crazy.’

AMC unveiled the ad in September 2021, the first part of a massive $25 million national ad campaign.

The theater chain announced in a press release that it was the very first national advertising campaign in film history.

The ad was directed by Jeff Cronenweth – an Oscar-nominated cinematographer for The Social Network and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo – and Tim Cronenweth, with Oscar-nominated writer Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) penning the script.

Urban also spoke about Kidman himself, who has been married since 2006, and emphasized that his wife is very down to earth.

“The truth is, I’m married to an extremely down-to-earth, laid-back, laid-back, regular girl who happens to be famous,” Urban explained.

Urban was also asked what his dating life was like before Kidman, and he admitted that he always “preferred to be in a relationship.”

Angel joked that that was “very disappointing,” while Urban admitted that “I wasn’t very good at it at the time.”

Kidman herself will return to the big screen next month, reprising her role as Queen Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

She also stars in the miniseries The Perfect Couple with Dakota Fanning, Liev Schreiber and Meghann Fahy.