    The 20+ best Black Friday men’s clothing deals and sales

    When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

    Black Friday is an excellent time to save on men’s clothing styles.

    Black Friday is here, and on top of saving big on home and tech products, you can also get great discounts from popular menswear and clothing brands like Allbirds, Bonobos, Reebok, and more.

    Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or revamping your own closet, Black Friday is one of the best times of year to shop for clothes, shoes, and accessories. That’s because you’ll find discounts on new-season items that don’t often go on sale, whereas most of the year, discounts come in the form of past-season stock that retailers are trying to get rid of fast. So if you’re looking to stock up on seasonal styles for work and weekends, look no futher (we even have a roundup of winter coats on sale for Black Friday if that’s what you’re after). 

    To help you with your search, I’ve rounded up a list of the best sales so far from brands we frequently test and review. Read on for the best deals on men’s clothing, and bookmark this page; we’ll be updating it all day with more brands as sales go live.

    If you need some more shopping inspiration, be sure to check out our main hub for the best Black Friday deals from across the web.

    The best men’s clothing sales for Black Friday

    Abercrombie & Fitch: Take 25% off everythingAllbirds: Up to 70% off select styles and colorsBanana Republic: 40% off your purchaseBombas: 25% off sitewideBonobos: Take 30% offCole Haan: Up to 60% off, plus an extra 20% off your purchase of $200 or more with code GIFTSJ.Crew: Up to 50% offNike: Up to 60% off, plus an extra 25% off select styles with code BLACKFRIDAYNordstrom: Up to 66% offOld Navy: 50% off everythingReebok: 50% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAYTommy John: 30% off sitewide with code BF30

    Top picks for men’s clothing deals, from sweaters to denim

    Read the original article on Business Insider

