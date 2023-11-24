Brooke Shields shares family photo with daughters Grier and Rowan and husband Chris Henchy on Instagram to celebrate Thanksgiving holiday

The 58-year-old actress was all smiles as she posed with daughters Grier and Rowan and husband Chris Henchy in a snap on Instagram

Brooke Shields shared a family photo on social media Thursday as she celebrated Thanksgiving.

The 58-year-old actress was all smiles as she posed with daughters Grier and Rowan and husband Chris Henchy in a snap on Instagram.

“GRATEFUL to be reunited and together – sending all our love to you and yours,” Brooke wrote as a caption to her roughly 2 million followers.

Brooke wore an all-black outfit as she hugged Grier, 17, and Rowan, 20, matched her in a black outfit.

Chris, 59, wore a shirt without a tie and a jacket for the family photo taken in front of a tall decorated tree.

Thanksgiving post: Brooke Shields shared a family photo on social media Thursday as she celebrated Thanksgiving with her family

Brooke and Chris have been married since 2002 and have daughters Rowan and Grier together.

Chris met the actress in 1999 on the Warner Bros lot and they got engaged in July 2000 while on holiday in Mexico. Chris is a screenwriter who co-created Funny Or Die with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay and has helped write several of Will’s films.

Rowan has her eye on a career in journalism, while Grier is following in her mother’s footsteps by pursuing a career in modeling.

Brooke was previously married to tennis champion Andre Agassi, 53, from 1997 to 1999.

Andre has been married to tennis champion Steffi Graf, 54, since 2001.

Brooke was featured in the two-part documentary Pretty Baby which premiered on Hulu in April.

The documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, takes its name from Louis Malle’s 1978 film Pretty Baby, a drama about a young sex worker, played by Brooke, in 1917 New Orleans.

The film was met with controversy from critics when Brooke, who was only 11 years old when the film was filmed, appeared nude in several scenes and kissed a then 27-year-old Keith Carradine while she was naked.

Going strong: Brooke, seen earlier this month in New York City, and Chris have been married since 2002 and have daughters Rowan and Grier together

Celebrity Mom: Rowan and Grier are shown with their famous mom Brooke in New York City in December 2022

Hollywood star: Brooke is shown as Susan Keane with Barbara Barrie as Helen ‘Nana’ Keane in a season two still from Suddenly Susan, broadcast in December 1997

Brooke was hospitalized in September after a seizure left her “frothing at the mouth and turning completely blue.”

The actress told Glamor that she was just days away from her debut at Café Carlyle when she “hit her head against the wall” and suffered a grand mal seizure outside L’Artusi restaurant in New York.

Brooke revealed her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 48, rushed to her aid and held her hand in the ambulance as she was taken to intensive care.

The actress said the grand mal seizure happened because she drank too much water before her show and had low sodium levels.