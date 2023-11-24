Sydney Sweeney slides into Aussie man’s DMs after he saw her coming out of the surf in a swimsuit on a Gold Coast beach

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An Australian man’s fantasy came true this week when he received a private message from Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

The blonde beauty sent TikTok user Mileshep a message after he posted a video of spotting the American actress on a Gold Coast beach as she emerged from the surf.

After the video went viral, Sweeney wrote to him, “You should have said hi.”

Mileshep shared a screenshot of the message with his followers and then asked the White Lotus star. 26, on date.

“Ahaha yeah, how about if I take you out and I can say hi for real x,” he said in his response.

Unfortunately he did not receive a response.

In his original TikTok video about his sighting of Sydney, Mileshep said he was “still processing” the experience, likening the encounter to meeting a “Bond girl” or supermodel.

“Sydney Sweeney, also a real standout in her prime,” he said.

“…My eyes were blessed with something I will never forget: that image is locked up here forever,” he said, pointing to his head.

Mileshep later revealed an embarrassing detail about his original video in a separate TikTok.

He said a large green plastic bag, seen in the background, was actually ‘dog***t’.

He also clapped back at ‘haters’ and ‘doubters’ who had thrown shade at his claim that he saw Sydney on the beach.

Mileshep said Sydney had confirmed her visit to the Gold Coast with photos on Tuesday, where the star can be seen wearing a striking green one-piece swimsuit

Sydney is back in town to shoot new scenes for her R-rated rom-com Everyone But You.

She will also adapt Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden with Jude Law and Ana De Armas, which landed earlier this week.

Earlier this year, the blonde bombshell fueled speculation of an on-set romance with her co-star Glen Powell during the filming of Everyone But You in Sydney.

The rumors gained traction after Powell quietly split from his model girlfriend Gigi Paris last April.

She ultimately shot down the rumors during a tell-all interview with Variety, saying, “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want!’

She added, “Glen and I don’t really care.”

‘We have so much fun together and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” she continued.

“We’re excited about the press tour (the interview took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike) and I literally left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, “That’s really funny,” the blonde beauty joked.

Sydney is back in town to shoot new scenes for her R-rated rom-com Everyone But You with co-star Glen Powell

Despite the pair continually denying any possibility of a romance, fans of the two Hollywood heavyweights found such statements hard to believe after the rom-com co-stars were spotted spending a lot of time together in Australia… while not on were filming. scenes.

Although the 6’0 heartthrob broke up with his girlfriend while filming Everyone But You, with Gigi even unfollowing the Madame Webb star, Sydney is still very much together with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, 38.

The pair have looked more loved up than ever lately, with Sydney and Jonathan even joining Riverdale star Lili Reinhart on a double date with her boyfriend Jack Martin while the foursome were on holiday in Venice in September.

A source told TMZ in April that the curvaceous beauty was “still engaged” to the Chicago restaurateur and that the two novel co-stars were “not dating.”