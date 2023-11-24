Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    🔴 Live: Gaza truce begins Friday ahead of first release of hostages

    A temporary truce in the Israel-Hamas war took effect early Friday, setting the stage for the exchange of dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. The halt in fighting began at 7am local time (0500 GMT) and is expected to last at least four days. During the truce, Gaza’s ruling Hamas group pledged to free at least 50 of the about 240 hostages it and other militants took in their deadly October 7 attack on Israel. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

