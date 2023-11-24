Wait, Is Nathan Fielder Actually Cursed in ‘The Curse’?

Showtime

In this week’s episode of The Curse, Asher (Nathan Fielder) kicks things off with a win, only to have a huge blow to the ego just a few moments later. It’s not easy being Asher.

Asher attends an auction purchasing a foreclosed home on Questa Lane which is set to be demolished. He told Whitney (Emma Stone) he’d spend $40,000 or less, yet he wins the auction to acquire the spot for $62,500—over budget, to Whitney’s displeasure, but not by that much. At the price the couple is hoping to sell these passive houses for, that’s nothing. Asher bounds out of the auction with a smile plastered to his face.

The smile fades as soon as he, Whitney, and Dougie (Benny Safdie) start watching a recording of a focus group talking about their pilot for Flipanthropy. Although the group enjoys the commentary on the climate crisis and gentrification—after all, what are the Property Brothers doing to offset their work’s carbon emissions?—they can’t get over Asher’s awkward vibe on the show. He should have a better sense of humor, the group agrees. They laugh more while gossiping about Asher than they do while actually watching the show. The group lands on feeling incredibly unsettled by his lack of sexual tension with Whitney.

