George Kittle wreaks havoc in Seattle as he steals the ENTIRE Thanksgiving turkey from NBC’s set… after the 49ers rolled on to 8-3 with a big win over the Seahawks

George Kittle celebrated the 49ers’ Thanksgiving victory in hilarious fashion

San Francisco now has a two-game lead over the Seahawks atop the NFC West

George Kittle was apparently very hungry after the 49ers’ Thanksgiving victory over the Seahawks, when the tight end stole an entire turkey from the NBC set.

Kittle and several of his teammates, including quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey, were interviewed post-game following San Francisco’s 31-13 win.

And while he and his teammates were given turkey legs, Kittle soon ran away with the entire turkey NBC had provided, rushing to the locker room.

The 30-year-old even threw a leg into the crowd of 49ers fans who had traveled to Seattle for the game, while the receiver Deebo Samuel was seen doing the same.

Kittle’s initiative was seemingly welcomed by the network when the official “Sunday Night Football on NBC” account on X posted a video of him with the turkey and captioned it with a crying laughing emoji.

George Kittle rushed to the locker room after stealing NBC’s turkey on Thursday

He even threw a turkey leg at a 49ers fan as he celebrated his team’s 31-13 win in Seattle.

Earlier in the evening, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enjoyed his own turkey, even though he didn’t even wait for his game to end.

After throwing a 34-yard touchdown to KaVontae Turpin late in the fourth quarter, Prescott and his teammates dug through the Salvation Army’s bucket — where they apparently hid some turkey legs.

With Dallas comfortably up 38-10 after the score, he then enjoyed his meal on the sideline next to offensive lineman Zack Martin.

With their respective wins on Turkey Day, the 49ers and Cowboys both improved to 8-3.

Kittle finished the 49ers’ win with three catches for 19 yards.

Deebo Samuel (left), Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Kittle feast after the match

Dak Prescott enjoyed his own turkey earlier in the day — during the game, no less

McCaffrey, meanwhile, rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco built a two-game lead over the Seahawks (6-4) atop the NFC West.

Samuel also rushed for a score for the 49ers and had a game-high seven catches for 79 yards.

Purdy completed 21 of 30 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown — a 28-yarder to Brandon Aiyuk with 7:51 remaining — and one interception.

The 49ers dominated the first half and took a 24-3 lead.