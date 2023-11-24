Meghan was a 24-carat celebrity when she was a member of the British Royals, writes RICHARD EDEN. Now she looks more like the ‘wannabe starlet’ she was before

The contrast with dazzling Kate at this week’s state banquet ‘is stark’

Meghan Markle now looks more like a Hollywood ‘wannabe’ than a royal, says Richard Eden.

Writing in the latest edition of her Palace Confidential newsletter, Eden suggests that by moving away from Britain, the Duchess of Sussex has turned her back on a life of true celebrity.

And this success is no longer in his hands.

“While the Princess of Wales stole the show in a stunning scarlet cape coat as she greeted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the start of his state visit to Britain, Meghan courted the cameras on a red carpet in Los Angeles,” he wrote. .

Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the welcoming ceremony for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

While Kate stole the show in London, Meghan appeared at a gala in Los Angeles.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, accompanies Ho Kyung-ho, Deputy Prime Minister of South Korea, to the State Banquet

“The contrast was striking. Members of the royal family parade on a red carpet while the other guests at a film premiere or theater premiere have already taken their seats.

“But here is Meghan, who would have joined Catherine at the lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace, instead of walking the carpet at the Power Of Women event.”

Unaccompanied by Prince Harry, Eden writes, Meghan “couldn’t have looked less regal…just another celebrity waiting to be interviewed by a reporter from Variety magazine.”

“She posed for photographers like the budding starlet she once was, before being eagerly rushed by another guest.

“His interview highlighted that success is no longer in his hands.

“She spoke about the unnamed “exciting” new projects that her TV company, Archewell Productions, “can’t wait to announce.”

Meghan couldn’t have looked less regal when she appeared at Variety’s Power of Women event, writes Eden

Duchess finds herself interrupted while posing for photos

“But if and when she announces them, it will depend entirely on their payers at Netflix.”

This is all quite different from her brief period as a working royal, he writes – a time when stars lined up to meet her, not the other way around.

“Has there been a week in which it was demonstrated more clearly what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex threw away when they left royal duties in 2020 to ‘find freedom’ and make their fortune ?

