Paris Hilton’s baby girl! Heiress tells fans she’s ‘thankful’ for daughter London in surprise Instagram post… 11 months after secret arrival of son via surrogate

Paris Hilton made a surprise baby announcement on Thanksgiving, telling fans she is “grateful” for her daughter London.

The 42-year-old star shared the happy news by posting a pink baby outfit called ‘London’ – revealing her little one’s gender and name – although it’s unclear if the baby has arrived yet.

“Grateful for my baby girl,” the heiress wrote in the caption of the image.

This will be her second child with husband Carter Reum. The couple welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate in January.

Paris and Phoenix: Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix in an adorable Instagram photo

Although the news of the arrival of her second child was quite a surprise, the name itself was not.

Hilton opened up on a March 1 live chat episode of her podcast that she would have chosen the name London if she had ever had a daughter more than a decade ago.

‘I’m very happy that one day Phoenix will have a sister named London. It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” she said.

‘I had actually chosen that name for a long time, probably more than ten years. I’ve always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter,” she added.

The heiress named after the French capital clearly wanted to keep the tradition of naming cities alive with her children, and admitted that Phoenix wasn’t easy to come up with.

“It was hard to choose (Phoenix) because a lot of the cities I like just don’t sound right as names,” she said.

‘Just as Ibiza would be so strange as a child’s name, Vegas would also be strange. It’s hard to find a cool city name for a boy. Except London, (because) that works for both,” she said.

While it’s still unknown if London has actually arrived, or if Paris will have the child via a surrogate like Phoenix, a sneak peek from her new reality show Paris in Love reveals that Paris and husband Carter Reum literally haven’t told anyone about Phoenix. not even their own families.

The clip shows Carter driving with Paris in the passenger seat and telling her husband, “If people found out, there would be paparazzi all over Cedar’s (Sinai). I hope and pray no one at the hospital tells.”

“If anyone recognizes me, let’s pretend it’s our cousin,” Paris says, as Carter jokes. “We can’t blow our cover now, we’ve done so well.”

Paris is then seen in a confessional in her walk-in closet saying, “Literally no one knows” about her baby.

‘No one in this house knows. None of the people who work at my media company know. My friends don’t know. My own family doesn’t know,” she spilled.

Her husband Carter shared in a confession, “I don’t think it ever occurred to me that we wouldn’t tell anyone. That was really Paris.’

“My initial inclination was to tell my family and get everyone excited. Her secret was that she had to keep the secret, but she had to go through life protecting herself, so I was going to do everything I could to be a good teammate,” he said in the clip.

Paris added to her This Is Paris podcast: “Even my mother, my sisters and my best friend knew until he was over a week old.

“It was really fun to have that with Carter, to be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and nothing has ever really been mine.

“So when we talked about it, I really felt like I wanted this trip to be just for us.

‘Cause we were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but we were just nervous, because if you tell someone, they tell someone, and all of a sudden it’s in TMZ or on Page Six, and I have plenty by. live like that.

“So Carter and I literally made a pact with each other that we wouldn’t tell anyone, and no one knew until recently.”

After Phoenix was born via surrogate in January, Hilton revealed in late February that she had undergone IVF treatments in an attempt to have a daughter.

Paris said Glamour magazine: ‘We’ve done it seven times… I have all boys. I have twenty boys. I went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there are any girls.”

She also confessed that she previously had her eggs frozen on the advice of her boyfriend Kim Kardashian, and that she was planning to have a child of her own before she and Carter met.