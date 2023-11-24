Save up to 89% on Black Friday streaming deals from Hulu, Disney Plus, Max, Peacock, Paramount Plus, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

If you’ve waited until today to join or rejoin some of the best movie and TV apps on the planet, then you’re about to be richly rewarded. Today’s Black Friday streaming deals are even better than last year’s, which is really saying something.

We’re not joking when we say there are discounts of up to 89% on monthly fees, with Hulu, in particular, offering the strongest deals on its own or combined with Disney Plus and/or Starz. Ok, you don’t have to get Starz. The usually pricey Max (or HBO Max as we still like to call it) is down to three bucks a month for six months, and both Peacock and Paramount are down to $1.99. If you’re after live TV services, you’ll want to check out big price cuts on Sling and Fubo.

Truth be told, most of the best deals on the regular streaming services are on the ad-supported tiers this year, which is a bit disappointing, but the prices are so low you might as well take the service for a spin anyway. There’s no long-term commitment, as most of the subscriptions can be dropped at any time. The cord-cutting dream of saving loads of money compared to cable is back, but only if you sign up by Tuesday for most of the deals.

Take a look at our full roundup below, and if you’re shopping for a few other items over the holiday weekend, we’ve covered all the other best Black Friday deals, too.

Today’s best Black Friday streaming deals

If you’d like to head on over to some of the most popular sites and browse yourself, there are some quick links below. You’ll find deeper explanations of prices and tiers further down the page.

With so many streaming services to choose from throughout the year, it doesn’t take long before your total bills rival a full-on cable service, sometimes leaving that cord-cutting dream in tatters. But Black Friday streaming deals can help you regain control and put some cash back in your wallet. If you’d like to learn more about the apps before diving in, check out our best streaming services and best live TV streaming services guides.

Looking to stream some live sports? Take a look at our money-saving guides on how to watch NFL games without cable and our how to watch NBA live streams. If you’d like to unlock an international world of streaming, we’d advise checking out today’s Black Friday VPN deals, too.

