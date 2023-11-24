Michigan boy, 2, accidentally shoots himself dead with convicted felon’s gun he found inside SUV during gas stop: Mother seen cradling bloodied child as man hid weapon and smashed window to cover-up bullet hole

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Michigan man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged after a two-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound while left alone in a car.

Avis Damone Coward, 44, is believed to be the owner of the gun that led to the child’s death on October 24.

Coward had left his SUV at a gas station in Lansing around 3 p.m. and entered the store, leaving the child and the boy’s mother in the vehicle.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a minute later, a bullet pierced the car window.

The mother was then seen getting out of the car with the child, who apparently had blood on his face. The gun was then seen falling from the car.

Avis Damone Coward, 44, is the owner of the gun that led to the child’s death on October 24.

That day, around 3 p.m., Coward left his SUV at a gas station in Lansing and went into the store, leaving the child and the boy’s mother in the car. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a minute later, a bullet hole was visible in the vehicle’s window. The weapon ends up falling to the ground

The unidentified two-year-old later died from his injuries. Coward returned to the vehicle, found the gun, picked it up and put it back inside before closing the door and breaking the window with his hand.

He then leaves. The 44-year-old man was arrested later that day by local authorities, but the SUV was missing.

Police allege that while incarcerated, Coward called a woman and asked her to find her “phones,” which they said was code for guns.

The next day, Coward called the woman and a man back, using the same code and led investigators to track them down.

They discovered two handguns, a BB gun and five grams of methamphetamine. They immediately arrested the man, who told them that Coward had let him know where the weapons were.

It took another week to find the SUV in which the child had shot himself. It was found completely burned in a field.

Coward has a criminal history dating back to 1998, with six felony convictions to his name.

Coward returned to the vehicle, found the gun, picked it up and put it back inside before closing the door and breaking the window with his hand. He then leaves

It took a week to find the SUV in which the child had shot himself. It was found completely burned in a field

Coward called a woman and a man using the phones as passwords for guns, leading investigators to track them down. They discovered two handguns, a BB gun and five grams of methamphetamine.

That year alone, he was convicted of breaking and entering and carrying a concealed weapon.

The following year, he was convicted of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance.

In 2003, he was convicted of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

“The shooting death of a child is a story that should never be written,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.

“Yet, as of 2022, and for the first time ever, gun violence has become the leading cause of death among children in America.”

The SUV was found burned in a field in Lansing

Coward has a criminal history dating back to 1998, with six felony convictions under his belt

Totten made no mention of Coward’s past as a six-time felon, but believes gun control will stop further tragedies.

“As this growing epidemic reaches the most innocent, my office will use all available resources to ensure full accountability and prevent future harm.”

The two-year-old boy’s tragic death remains under investigation and more charges could still be filed, according to People.