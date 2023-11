NNA -nbsp;A four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war took effect at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) on Friday, with hostages held in the Gaza Strip set to be released later in the day in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The truce agreement, negotiated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, brought the first pause in a seven-week-old war that has killed thousands of people. — AFP

