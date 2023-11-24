Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky spend Thanksgiving together in Aspen amid tense split… after her rumored lover Morgan Wade underwent double mastectomy

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky spent Thanksgiving together in Aspen on Thursday.

Despite tensions between the reality star, 54, and the real estate mogul, 53, they made the decision to share the holiday with their family since announcing their split earlier in 2023.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star was doing an Amazon Live last week when she asked who she would spend her Thanksgiving with Mauricio.

“My entire family, everyone who lives in this household,” she replied, referring to all their children and Umansky. “(For Christmas) we’re going to Aspen together. We’re going to do that together.’

By the time Turkey Day Richards shared a video on Instagram of the family celebrating the holiday, and Umansky posted a clip revealing they would be hosting up to 20 people.

Family first: Kyle Richards, 54, and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, 53, spent Thanksgiving together

It didn’t stop there, Goodbye Wig, Hello Drama posted a video of Umansky proudly bragging about cooking up a storm for Thanksgiving with the caption, “Mauricio and Kyle spending Thanksgiving together!”

In the clip, he takes the lead and shows off the various tasty entrees on the menu, starting with the large pan of turkey, followed by pans of green beans and mashed potatoes, among others.

“Cookies, cookies,” Umansky begins to sing as the camera focuses on some of the sweet treats eaten at their feast.

“We’re goooooooood,” he ended the video, holding the word “good” for a few seconds of excitement.

In his post to his Instagram page earlier today, The Dealmaker author appeared to still be preparing for the holiday party when he went into promo mode.

“Happy Thanksgiving, I celebrate @dinkmamtitas,” he shared at the bottom of the clip, revealing he was getting ready to take up to 20 people to their Aspen home.

‘I’m so excited. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. “I am grateful and I love you,” she continued with such enthusiasm, before launching into another excited rant.

I hope everyone had a wonderful Turkey Day, and I just want to send my love and thanks, and wish everyone a beautiful, incredible Thanksgiving.”

“From my house to everyone else’s,” he concluded, blowing a kiss at the camera.

The Dealmaker author also had a video of himself taking part in their holiday party preparation on Bye Wig, Hello Drama

The remains: The man of the house also showed all the leftovers and leftovers

Hyped for holiday: Umansky sometimes became playful with all his positive energy

Cookie Monster: The Dealmaker author also turned the camera to reveal some cookies and other sweet treats on the dessert menu

Share update: In his other post on his Instagram page earlier today, Umansky appeared to still be preparing for the holiday party when he went into promo mode

Host: Richards also took to her Instagram page on Thursday and shared a video of Umasky playing host from behind a bar full of drinks and food

Mother Nature shout-out: Richards started her Thanksgiving by taking a beautiful photo of Mother Nature, and shared how it’s one of the reasons why “I’m a morning person, Happy Thanksgiving”

Christmas is coming: Richards and Umansky plan to keep up their tradition of celebrating Christmas at their Aspen home with the kids again this year; They are pictured with their daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, and Kyle’s daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the estranged couple had already proven that they were putting their family first above everything else while vacationing in Italy this summer.

Richards and Umansky, as well as their daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, and Kyle’s daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage were all on hand to soak up the sun in Italy this summer

They all seemed to be enjoying their time together as many of them shared photos and videos from the trip on their social media platforms at the time.

“You know what, when you really love someone that much, it doesn’t just go away, no matter the circumstances,” Richards said of the love she and Umansky shared. “And we put our love for each other above all other issues and put our family first.”

Richards first met the real estate mogul in 1994 and about two years later they decided to make it legal and get married in the winter of 1996.

After months of divorce rumors, a source close to the couple spoke out People they had been ‘separated’ for some time, but ‘still lived under the same roof.’

The source waved the family’s first mantra at the time, adding, “They remain friendly as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Later that same day, Richards and Umansky confirmed their separation in a joint statement released via Instagram.

Health: It comes after Kyle’s rumored lover Morgan Wade, 28, revealed she had a preventive double mastectomy earlier this week

Preventive: Morgan made the decision to have the surgery after taking a test that showed she had a gene mutation that put her at higher risk for breast cancer

They made a point of saying in the public statement that “nothing was wrong from anyone,” while admitting they had a “difficult year” that ended up being “the most challenging of our marriage.”

Richards and Umansky traditionally celebrate the tradition with the kids at their beloved vacation home in Aspen. The family celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas.

The family gathering comes after Kyle’s rumored lover Morgan Wade, 28, revealed she had a preventive double mastectomy earlier this week.

Morgan shared two photos on her Instagram, one before the surgery and a later update afterward.

‘I’m recovering and left my room today. I was hoping my drain would come out, but I have to wait another week. It’s baby steps at this point, but I’m very grateful for the wonderful people who care for me,” she wrote.

Morgan made the decision to have the surgery after taking a test that showed she had a gene mutation that put her at a higher risk of breast cancer.