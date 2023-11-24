UNIFIL’s Lázaro: Any further escalation in Southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences

NNA -nbsp;UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, General Aroldo Lazaro, on Friday issued the following statement: quot;I am concerned by the ongoing intensification of the exchanges of fire along the Blue Line that has already claimed too many lives, caused significant damage, and jeopardized livelihoods.

As peacekeepers, we urge those exchanging fire along the Blue Line to halt this cycle of violence.

Any further escalation in Southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences.

The parties must reaffirm their commitment to UN Security Council resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities, while pursuing long-term solutions to address the underlying causes of conflict.quot; — UNIFILnbsp;

