    Thank You for Your Service, Chris Christie. It’s Time to Drop Out of the Race.

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    The 2024 New Hampshire primary is set for Jan. 23—just two months from now. With Christmas smack-dab in between, that date will seem to arrive quicker than normal.

    If Republicans are going to have even a slim chance of stopping Donald Trump from being the GOP nominee, Chris Christie must get out of the race before then.

    This is not just because Christie could lose New Hampshire while sucking up enough votes to spoil the race for other non-Trump candidates (though that could happen); it’s also because… Christie could possibly win.

