HSBC is DOWN: Banking app crashes for thousands of frustrated users across the UK

According to Down Detector, the problems began around 08:49 GMT and are affecting users across Britain.

MailOnline tried to access the app and received an error message saying: “Service unavailable.” This service is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.’

It is one of the most popular banking apps around the world, but it seems that the HSBC app stopped working this morning.

HSBC has now acknowledged the disruption and says it is “urgently investigating”. ‘We understand that some customers are having trouble accessing banking services as usual at this time. “We are urgently investigating this and will share an update as soon as possible,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

HSBC has around 14.8 million customers across the UK, although it is unclear how many use its mobile banking app.

Of those who reported problems, 64 percent said they were having problems with mobile banking, while 21 percent said it was online banking they were having difficulty with.

Meanwhile, the remaining 15 percent said they had problems with mobile login.

Several frustrated users took to X to discuss the outage. Many have pointed out the fact that BlackFriday occurred, as well as payday for many.

In response to HSBC’s tweet on the subject, one user wrote: “OMG, precisely Black Friday!”

Several users have pointed out the fact that the outage occurred on payday, with one saying he had “bills that needed to be paid.”

Another added: ‘HELP! HSBC app not working. Payday too. I have bills I need to pay!!!’

And one said: ‘Payday for many, plus Black Friday, and HSBC decides there will be a disruption to their mobile app and online banking.’ Good job!’

Down Detector pulls network status updates from various sources, including social media and reports sent to your website.

The website’s ‘heat map’ of user-submitted problem reports showed that affected customers were mainly in London and Cardiff, although there were reports across the country.