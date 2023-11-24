‘Beckham’ is revealed as Britain’s favourite sports documentary with ‘Senna’ and ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ making up the podium in survey… but ‘The Last Dance’ is nowhere to be seen in the top 10!

‘Beckham’ has been voted Britain’s most loved sports documentary in a poll

‘The Last Dance’ inspired a new wave of basketball fans, but finished only 14th

One in five people said sports documentaries are their favorite Saturday night genre

David Beckham’s Netflix documentary is the best sports documentary of all time, according to a poll among Brits.

‘Beckham’ wasn’t released until October but was a big hit, pushing ‘Senna’ and ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ to number one.

With great shock, ‘The Last Dance’ – the series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls that inspired a new wave of basketball fans – has to settle for 14th place.

While football documentaries dominated the top ten, there were nine different sports represented in the top twenty, demonstrating Britain’s diverse tastes.

They’re now so ingrained in our routine that almost one in five people (19%) say sports docs take center stage during a Saturday night binge.

The research was put together by Betfair, who produced a mini-doc on Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore, entitled: ‘Serial Winners: Rachael Blackmore’. It will be released on November 25.

‘Beckham’ has been named Britain’s most loved sports documentary in a new Betfair poll

‘The Last Dance’, after Michael Jordan’s historic time with the Chicago Bulls, was only 14th on the list

Even among those who admit they have no interest in sports, 60% have engaged in the guilty pleasure of fixing their eyes on a great sports documentary.

In addition to documentaries about football, F1 and basketball, there was room in the top 20 for shows about snooker, tennis, cycling, cricket, golf and cheerleading.

Britons named football and F1 as the two sports they most want to see documentaries about, but also named athletics – which has no shows in the top 20 – as third on their wish list.

In terms of specific teams they would like to see one of, they chose Manchester United’s 1999 Treble-winning side under Sir Alex Ferguson as their most desired.

That was before England’s Rugby World Cup-winning team of 2003, coached by Mail Sport columnist Sir Clive Woodward, and the West Indies cricket team of the 1980s.

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: ‘It’s clear we are a nation of sports documentary enthusiasts.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ came third behind ‘Senna’ and the new Beckham documentary

‘They are fast becoming the new favorite Saturday night soap opera, with the same level of drama and intrigue as some of the nation’s favorite soaps.

‘Even people who don’t like sports tune in, with 60% saying they enjoy watching it. Give me Beckham over Brookside any day of the week!

“Rachael Blackmore’s story is no different – ​​a story about the trials, tribulations and perseverance it takes to succeed against all odds. Our Serial Winners mini-documentary will give fans a great insight into this and we can’t wait for the yellow carpet premiere at Haydock Racecourse on Saturday.