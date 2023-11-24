Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    Irish police make 34 arrests after Dublin rioting

    NNA -nbsp;Irish police on Friday said they had made 34 arrests fornbsp;rioting in Dublinnbsp;overnight and that more protests could follow after the stabbing of five people including three young children triggered violence rarely seen before in the capital.

    Police guarded looted stores and firefighters cooled down smouldering vehicles in the heart of Dublin#39;s city centre early on Friday after hours of riots which Police Commissioner Drew Harris said he expected to lead to many more arrests.

    A five-year-old girl remained in a critical condition on Friday following emergency treatment on serious injuries sustained in the stabbing.

    Police have not commented on the nationality of a man detained in connection with the stabbings but there was immediate speculation online that he was foreign.– Reuters

