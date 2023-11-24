Leavers corner incident: Sex tape shock rocks Schoolies as video of two teens having sex at event run by the police goes viral

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two teenagers had to be stopped from having sex at a graduation event in a video that went viral.

The explicit footage – too graphic to publish – shows a man and woman performing a somewhat acrobatic display against a metal fence in Dunsborough, Western Australia.

People watch and film the couple wearing headphones for a silent disco.

The event is organized by WA Police and the State Government.

We then see volunteers and a security agent intervene to separate the lovers.

The clip was seen by hundreds of thousands of people, and reaction videos were also widely shared on TikTok.

The event is organized by WA Police and the State Government.

WA Police said the two men were removed from the event by security.

Condoms in pink packaging with the inscription “Wrap it up” were distributed at the event.

WA Premier Roger Cook said “these things happen at Leavers from time to time”. Western Australia reported.

“The information I have is that people were trying to monitor these children to make sure they were behaving,” Mr Cook said.

“They passed their exams. They are ready to party. We understand that.

“I remember my Leavers. I understand from time to time that people’s energy is a little high. But we also need to understand that there is appropriate behavior in these kinds of situations.

WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam said the government had questions that needed to be answered.

“It is disappointing that this behavior was able to occur in what the state government has been promoting for months as a safe and well-controlled area in which teenagers can party,” she said.

“I’m sure many parents will have questions about whether security was adequate and I hope the government will do the same.”

Red Frogs spokesman Chris George said they wanted to “help keep young people safe as they celebrate leaving school”.

“If a leaver needs help, our Red Frogs volunteers are there to help them deal with the situation,” Mr George said.

“We would also like to remind young people to be careful and check on their friends, never leave a friend behind, always stay in groups to avoid any negative incidents.”