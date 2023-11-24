Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    Assaad Hariri discusses means of cooperation with French Development Director

    NNA – Head of the North Lebanon Merchants Association, Assaad Hariri, on Friday met with the Director of Development and Foreign Relations at the Franco-Arab Chamber of Commerce, Dominique Brunin, in Paris, and they discussed ways to develop cooperation between the two countries, within an agreement between the two parties in the near future.

    Brunin highlighted the symposium that will be held online next January between various parties to advance the trade sector between Lebanon and France.

    Both sides expressed their readiness for continued cooperation between the two countries.

