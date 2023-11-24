Kate Middleton wraps up for the frosty weather as she visits a baby bank in Barnet as part of her early years crusade

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kate Middleton ditched her power suits today as she visited a baby bank in Barnet, north London.

The Princess of Wales, 41, visited Sebby’s Corner in Barnet to launch a Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood initiative to support families with young children in the run-up to Christmas.

Keeping her hair in loose curls and sporting natural makeup, the royal looked at ease as she chatted with staff.

The mother of three, who has made early childhood development the heart of her work within the royal family, has worn dozens of costumes during her recent appearances.

Wrapping up warm in a brown coat, the princess today added a polo neck and brown skirt with trendy high heel boots.

Kate Middleton ditched her power suits today as she visited a baby bank in Barnet, north London

The Princess of Wales, 41, visited Sebby’s Corner in Barnet to launch a Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood initiative to support families with young children in the run-up to Christmas.

The 41-year-old’s recent looks project a purposeful, professional image and couldn’t be further from the primary-colored dresses she’s favored up until now.

This left many wondering if there was a new face on the Princess team or if there was a style consultant behind the scenes.

Sources close to the future queen insist that is not the case, saying Kate’s dynamism is simply because she is a woman who has finally found her groove.

Sebby’s Corner was established in January 2021 and provides items to families in need in Barnet, Hertfordshire and London.

Families are referred by an extensive network of referral partners which includes professionals such as midwives, health visitors and teachers.

One explains that although the journey to becoming Princess of Wales was a huge challenge, she now has a year of work under her belt.

This coincided with the launch of its new ‘Shaping Us’ campaign to highlight the importance of the early years of childhood and how what happens to us during this time can shape our adult lives.

A source said of Kate: “She has spread her wings and raised awareness about important issues close to her heart. People sat up and took notice.

“This is a campaign for her that will last a lifetime and the fact that it has been so well received has given her a huge amount of confidence.”

Since opening, Sebby’s Corner has supported more than 5,000 families and seen the number of referrals increase year on year.

Powered by local communities, baby banks provide a vital lifeline for families in all kinds of difficult circumstances.

The visit comes as the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood published a ‘Problems Index’, which revealed that a third of the general public cite financial pressures as the biggest problem facing parents and carers in 2023.

During her visit, the Princess will hear about the crucial work carried out by baby banks across the UK to provide essential items to families, including clothes, nappies, toiletries and baby equipment.

At Sebby’s Corner, the Princess will meet a mother who has been supported by the charity as well as the referral partner who made the referral.

Her Royal Highness will join volunteers and Shaping Us Champion Giovanna Fletcher to put the finishing touches on the annual Sebby’s Christmas Grotto.

The Christmas Grotto provides a space where families in difficulty can choose gifts for their children.

Finally, the Princess will take part in a conversation with Baby Banks representatives from across the UK to discuss the growing demand for their services.

There are over 200 baby banks across the country, all of which are currently experiencing growing demand for their services.

The Early Years Center will be encouraging members of the public to donate funds, products and second-hand items, or give their time to support their local baby banks throughout the month of December.

Several Shaping Us champions will also add their voices to this campaign.

As the Shaping Us campaign launched by the Princess in January highlights, our relationships, experiences and environments in our early years lay the foundations that shape the rest of our lives.

Organizations like Baby Banks can help relieve some of the stresses and strains they face and, in turn, give parents and caregivers the ability to provide the nurturing care that is so important for babies and very young children. Supporting parents and caregivers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in incredibly difficult circumstances, is essential and can have a transformative impact on lives.