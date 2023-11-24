EastEnders SPOILER: Michelle Collins is seen getting cosy with ex-James Bond actor Colin Salmon on-set… as AFFAIR rumours cook up around their ex-couple characters

<!–

Michelle Collins was pictured filming with ex-James Bond actor Colin Salmon as rumors of an alleged EastEnders affair began to brew.

The pair, who play ex-couple Cindy Beale and George King respectively, were captured sitting in a tray of chips from Beale’s Plaice next to Kathy’s Café, where they were filming upcoming scenes.

Michelle looked happy on set as she tucked into chips as she left the iconic establishment to head to scenes after being spotted up close.

She wore a long black trench coat, a black sweater and dark blue jeans.

Behind her, Colin, who played Charles Robinson in three James Bond films, was captured grinning from ear to ear as he stepped into the famous square for the undoubtedly dramatic scenes.

He wore a casual red polka dot shirt, a black padded jacket, blue trousers and a refined flat cap.

It’s thought Cindy and her ex George could rekindle an old flame on the Square.

Photos showed the pair getting up close through a window as they stared into the distance, just inches away from each other’s faces.

Cindy is already at the center of a new rumor mill as fans believe she will be the seventh addition to the Christmas murder mystery.

The BBC soap made history in an episode in February when they teased a flash forward, but the identities of the corpse and the killer were kept secret.

Walford’s leading ladies – Stacey (Lacey Turner), Suki (Balvinder Sopal), Linda (Kellie Bright), Sharon (Letitia Dean), Denise (Diane Parish) and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) – were seen talking about a dead man stood.

But after Cindy’s surprise return last summer, fans have speculated that she could be caught up in the drama.

Michelle addressed the murder rumors on Twitter but kept her cards close to her chest about the much gossiped about affair.

She commented on a photo of six fans dressed in the colors The Six are dressed in for the big Christmas episode after one fan said: ‘we are dressed in six colors and think Cindy should be the seventh!!’

She replied, “Ah yes, I joined very late when the six were founded! Great storyline though x.’

Another fan wrote: “I’m convinced you’re part of the Six somehow!”

Bosses have teased a huge festive storyline in which viewers will discover the identity of a corpse on display at The Vic.

But viewers will have to wait until Christmas to find out who the victim is and who the killer could be.