Furious mother of girl, 11, who was left with a bald patch after an arcade ticket machine ‘ripped her hair out’, claims the family were offered ‘a free slushie’ as an apology

A schoolgirl was left with baldness after her hair was ripped out by an arcade cash machine, her mother has claimed.

Annabelle Hall’s hair got stuck in a ticket slot as she leaned over to collect a receipt at Tenpin, a bowling alley in Coventry, West Midlands, in October.

The 11-year-old was left “traumatized” by the freak accident, for which her mother Jackie claims the venue only offered a free slushy and 1,000 arcade tickets as an apology.

As Annabelle bent down to collect her receipt, Jackie, 40, claims the 11-year-old’s hair was “sucked” into the machine, pulling out her strands in a motion she described as ” vicious and strong.”

Jackie, a hairdresser from Rugby, Warwickshire, said: “Annabelle had just won 1,000 tickets for a ‘Spinner Frenzy’ arcade game.

“She was printing a receipt for the tickets and it fell on the floor.”

The mother added: “She bent down to pick it up, when suddenly the slot in the machine where the notes are supposed to go sucked up a lot of her hair and pulled it out of her head.

“It was really vicious and strong – it sucked him right in.” She was crying and I rushed, when she turned around I saw a bald spot.

The incident, which happened around 1 p.m. on October 30, left Annabelle “extremely distressed and traumatized”, Jackie said.

Annabelle said: “I was shocked, worried and in a lot of pain at the time. It was scary.

“I want others to be careful so this doesn’t happen to them.”

“She’s been very brave – she’s kind of trying not to look at him,” her mother said.

“She doesn’t really want to talk about it or look at his face and doesn’t want me to play with it.” She was a little quiet. But I think she just wanted to scream – she’s trying to be strong.

Jackie now wonders if there is any reason to take legal action.

She claims staff at the venue gave her daughter a free Slushie and 1,000 tickets to apologize for what happened.

“That’s about enough to buy £3 worth of sweets,” Jackie said.

“It was a bit like they were trying to sweep it under the rug. If it were me, I would be mortified, especially in my line of work.

A Tenpin spokesperson said: “Tenpin recognizes our responsibilities to ensure a safe environment for our customers while creating a place to have fun.

“The machine in question was inspected, no defects were identified and fully complied with the manufacturer’s specifications.

“We offered a range of free experiences for the family to come back and enjoy, which were declined.”