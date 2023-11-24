EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West ‘broke down’ after daughter North cried to mom Kim Kardashian about wanting a simpler life with him – as he ditches Bianca Censori for father-daughter time: ‘He realizes how much she needs him’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kanye West ‘broke down’ and took his eldest daughter, North, on holiday without his wife, Bianca Censori, after being left heartbroken by the 10-year-old’s pleas to live a simpler life with him, insiders claim .

The rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he has four children including North, recently recalled how the youngster threw a tantrum when she complained about living in her $60 million Calabasas mansion with security , nannies and chefs.

Kim’s comments, which aired on the Hulu reality show The Kardashians, reportedly prompted Kanye, 46, to leave his wife for a father-daughter trip to Dubai and Saudi Arabia after realizing how much North hurt him need’.

“Kanye needed to spend time with North,” a source exclusively told DailyMail.com.

Kanye West, 46, took North, ten (seen here) to Dubai and Saudi Arabia after hearing she cried to her mum Kim Kardashian, 43, because she wanted to live with her dad

The rapper’s wife, Bianca Censori, 28 (pictured in June), was ‘not invited to this trip’, according to insiders

On a recent episode of The Kardashians (seen here), Kim revealed that North cried while asking why they can’t live in an apartment like her dad

“After he saw what Kim said on the show, he broke down because he realized how much North needs him.

“When I heard this from Kim about North, Kanye got angry and very upset. North is definitely a daddy’s girl and Kanye misses not seeing her every day.”

Bianca, who reportedly “made an effort to get to know North,” flew back to Melbourne, Australia, after “it was made clear to her that Kanye would only be bringing North.”

“Kanye needed to spend time with North and Bianca understood,” the source added.

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Kanye and Bianca.

Kim, 43, opened up about North’s tantrums when discussing the difficulties of single parenthood with her sister, Kourtney, on their reality show.

The SKIMS businesswoman also has Saint, seven; Chicago, five; and Psalm, four, with the controversial musician.

‘Up north she goes to her father and says, ‘Daddy is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a babysitter. He doesn’t have a chef. have security. He lives in an apartment,” she said.

Bianca has reportedly ‘made an effort to get to know North’ – she saw her in June

“And she starts crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’

The comments are believed to have irritated Bianca, who accused Kim of “jeopardizing” the safety of her children by revealing information about Kanye’s apparent lack of security.

“Bianca thinks it was quite tacky of Kim to reveal this information about The Kardashians and in doing so she actually jeopardized the safety of her children,” a separate source previously told DailyMail.com.

“The public does not need to know that their children could be left without protection at any time.

“She just wants Kim to stop talking about her husband, Kanye, in a negative light to try to make herself look better.”

Kanye married Bianca – who worked at his company Yeezy as an architect – in December 2022 – just a month after his divorce from Kim was finalized.

Earlier this month, she reunited with two old girlfriends during a solo trip home to Australia for the first time since secretly tying the knot with the controversial rapper.

Her friends have reportedly staged a successful intervention to raise concerns about their relationship, with insiders claiming she is fully aware of her husband’s ‘controlling ways’.

North, who was seen shopping with Kanye in 2022, is “definitely a daddy’s girl,” the source told DailyMail.com

Bianca reunited with friends in Australia, while Kanye enjoyed some father-daughter time with North in Dubai

“Everyone is just happy that they were finally able to reach Bianca,” another source previously told DailyMail.com.

“Her friends let her know exactly how they felt and told her to wake the fuck up.

‘She knows she has left out those close to her and she is also starting to look through the smoky mirrors of her marriage. She is aware of Kanye’s controlling behavior and is starting to see things from an outside perspective.”

Their reunion was documented on Instagram, with one of Bianca’s friends sharing a photo of the three of them with the caption “Mrs Ye” — a nod to the rapper who legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to the mononym in October 2021.

Showing her penchant for outlandish clothing, Bianca wore a plunging black top, accessorized with an oversized fur hat.

Concerns about Bianca began to circulate this summer after photos emerged of the designer in a series of eccentric outfits and lewd embraces with her husband.

A few of her friends managed to contact her at the time, but she allegedly told them to ‘f*** off’, a close friend told DailyMail.com in September.

Bianca’s friends reportedly staged an intervention when she returned home due to fears over her relationship with the controversial rapper

“She locked everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay,” they said.

“She says her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

The comments came after Bianca was pictured in Florence wearing nude tights and a purple pillow to cover her breasts.

She was also filmed engaging in what appeared to be a daring act on a boat tour of Venice, Italy, with Kanye baring his naked buttocks for eagle-eyed tourists as Bianca nestled her head in his lap.

Last month, DailyMail.com was told that Kanye has told his wife to ‘never talk’ – and issued a series of rules for her to follow, including specific foods she can eat and what she can wear.