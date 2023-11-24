Salam in Doha discusses municipal twinning project with Qatari Minister of Municipality

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Trade and Economy, Amin Salam, currently visiting Doha, met with Qatari Minister of Municipality, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, at the latterrsquo;s ministry office, whereby they discussed joint affairs related to municipalities and local administrations.

The pair affirmed the continuation of the twinning project between the Qatari municipalities and the Lebanese municipalities, as part of several projects that will be discussed by the joint Qatari-Lebanese Higher Committee, headed by the Minister of Economy, early next year.

Minister Salam also briefed the Qatari Minister on some challenges facing the Lebanese economy and discussed a set of solutions.

