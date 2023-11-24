Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Salam in Doha discusses municipal twinning project with Qatari Minister of Municipality

    By

    Nov 24, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Trade and Economy, Amin Salam, currently visiting Doha, met with Qatari Minister of Municipality, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, at the latterrsquo;s ministry office, whereby they discussed joint affairs related to municipalities and local administrations.

    The pair affirmed the continuation of the twinning project between the Qatari municipalities and the Lebanese municipalities, as part of several projects that will be discussed by the joint Qatari-Lebanese Higher Committee, headed by the Minister of Economy, early next year.

    Minister Salam also briefed the Qatari Minister on some challenges facing the Lebanese economy and discussed a set of solutions.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============ L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    NY cops arrest 34 pro-Palestinian protestors who disrupted Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing themselves to Sixth Avenue and covering themselves in fake blood made from grape juice

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    FDA issues health warning as wellness supplement dubbed ‘gas station heroin’ causes SEIZURES in dozens of Americans

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    A couple in their 30s who hit a net worth of $1 million have more than 95% of their stock portfolio invested in 3 index funds and the rest in one individual stock. Take a look at their portfolio.

    Nov 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    NY cops arrest 34 pro-Palestinian protestors who disrupted Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing themselves to Sixth Avenue and covering themselves in fake blood made from grape juice

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    FDA issues health warning as wellness supplement dubbed ‘gas station heroin’ causes SEIZURES in dozens of Americans

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    A couple in their 30s who hit a net worth of $1 million have more than 95% of their stock portfolio invested in 3 index funds and the rest in one individual stock. Take a look at their portfolio.

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Black Friday boot deals: 20 editor-approved picks on winter-ready styles

    Nov 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy