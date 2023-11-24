Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Agriculture Minister meets Syrian Chargé d’Affaires

    By

    Nov 24, 2023

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Abbas Hajj Hassan, on Friday received in his office, the Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Lebanon, Ali Dagman, with whom he discussed the overall agricultural relations between the two countries.

    The pair also emphasized the agricultural calendar between Lebanon and Syria.

    Minister Hajj Hassan thanked the Syrian leadership for the facilitiesnbsp;provided by the Syrian government for Lebanese products, underlining quot;the strength of the brotherly relationship that links the two countries for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.quot;

    By

