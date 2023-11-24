Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    Berri follows up on latest developments with Ain al-Tineh visitors, meets MP Abou Faour, former Minister Wadih Al-Khazen, Economic and labor delegation, receives Independence congratulations message

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; MP Wael Abu Faour, with whom he discussed the current general situation, political developments, the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, asnbsp; well as legislative affairs.

    Speaker Berri also received in Ain al-Tineh, former Minister Wadih Al-Khazen, who said on emerging that he discussed with Berri the internal and regional situations, the repercussions of the war on southern Lebanese borders and in the Gaza Strip, as well as on the presidential election entitlement.

    Berri later met with a delegation that included the head of the Lebanese economic bodies, former Minister Mohammed Choucair, the head of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, Charles Arbid, the head of the Beirut Merchants Association, Nicolas Al-Shamas, the head of the General Labor Confederation (GLC), Beshara Al-Asmar, and GLC vice-presidents Hassan Faqih and Saadeddine Hamidi Saqr.

    Discussions reportedly dwelt on the countryrsquo;s general conditions, especially the economic and social ones.

    Discussions also touched on relevant demands, and the repercussions of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and on the overall general conditions in the country.

    On the other hand, Berri received a congratulatory message on the occasion of Lebanonrsquo;s independence Day, from the Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons, Greg Fergus, and from the Speaker of the Senate of Canada, Raymonde Gagneacute;, in which they emphasized the depth of the friendly relations between the two countries, especially in the parliamentary and legislative fields.

